The Mars Volta Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Mars Volta are back.

After a 10-year break, this week the prog rockers announced details for 2022 tour dates and shared a new song called "Blacklight Shine." The band's lineup has changed many times from their beginnings in 2001 to the end of their Noctourniquet tour in 2012, but founding members Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala have been there the whole time and will continue to lead the group. They will be joined by past members Eva Gardner and Marcel Rodríguez-López, along with new drummer Willy Rodriguez Quiñones.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from coast to coast in September and October. The opening act will be Teri Gender Bender (known as frontperson of Le Butcherettes and for collaborations with Rodríguez-López on his solo material and in the groups Bosnian Rainbows and Crystal Fairy).

When do The Mars Volta 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 22. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Mars Volta All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Mars Volta on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

"Blacklight Shine" is available as an 11-minute music video and a 3-minute audio recording. For more, check out The Mars Volta Zumic artist page.