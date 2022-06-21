View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Mars Volta Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Band returns after 10 year break
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2022

The Mars Volta are back.

After a 10-year break, this week the prog rockers announced details for 2022 tour dates and shared a new song called "Blacklight Shine." The band's lineup has changed many times from their beginnings in 2001 to the end of their Noctourniquet tour in 2012, but founding members Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala have been there the whole time and will continue to lead the group. They will be joined by past members Eva Gardner and Marcel Rodríguez-López, along with new drummer Willy Rodriguez Quiñones.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from coast to coast in September and October. The opening act will be Teri Gender Bender (known as frontperson of Le Butcherettes and for collaborations with Rodríguez-López on his solo material and in the groups Bosnian Rainbows and Crystal Fairy).

When do The Mars Volta 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 22. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 29
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

The Mars Volta All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 25
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 29
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 1
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 3
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 5
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 6
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Royal Oak
The Royal Oak Detroit, MI
Oct 8
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 11
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 14
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 18
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 21
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Mars Volta on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

"Blacklight Shine" is available as an 11-minute music video and a 3-minute audio recording. For more, check out The Mars Volta Zumic artist page.

2
2989
artists
The Mars Volta
genres
Hard Rock Prog Metal Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Mars Volta
The Mars Volta
Sep
29
The Mars Volta and Teri Gender Bender
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "4AM" - Antemasque (Supergroup Featuring Flea and Former Mars Volta Members) [YouTube Audio Single]
April 9, 2014
"4AM" - Antemasque (Supergroup Featuring Flea and Former Mars Vol...
Music Alt Rock Prog Rock Rock flea Red Hot Chili Peppers The Mars Volta Audio Single California El Paso, TX Los Angeles, CA Texas Antemasque Omar Rodriguez-Lopez
1
889
image for article "Todo Menos El Dolor" - Kimono Kult [SoundCloud Audio]
January 21, 2014
"Todo Menos El Dolor" - Kimono Kult [SoundCloud Audio]
Music Alt Rock Electro Rock Electronic Indie Jazz Rock At the Drive-In Red Hot Chili Peppers Teri Gender Bender The Mars Volta Audio Single New York, NY Puerto Rico Queens, NY Bosnian Rainbows Dante White John Frusciante Laena Geronimo Nicole Turley Omar Rodriguez-Lopez
1
648
image for article Former The Mars Volta/At The Drive-In Frontman announces new Band Name & Tour
May 16, 2013
Former The Mars Volta/At The Drive-In Frontman announces new Band...
News Alt Rock Fusion Jazz Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock At the Drive-In The Mars Volta California El Paso, TX Texas Dot Hacker Megapuss Zavalaz
1
455
Back to top
seating chart