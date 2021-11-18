The Marshall Tucker Band Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band have shared details for 2022 tour dates. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, the newly announced concerts are planned from January into April at venues across America.

Select dates will feature opening acts like Traffic guitarist Dave Mason, The Outlaws, Kentucky Headhunters, Firefall, and/or Bertie Higgins. Marshall Tucker is currently on the road doing headlining dates and also have one concert with Alabama to close out 2021.

When do The Marshall Tucker Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for Capital One cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Marshall Tucker Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

