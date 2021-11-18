View all results for 'alt'
The Marshall Tucker Band Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 50 years on the road
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2021

Southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band have shared details for 2022 tour dates. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, the newly announced concerts are planned from January into April at venues across America.

Select dates will feature opening acts like Traffic guitarist Dave Mason, The Outlaws, Kentucky Headhunters, Firefall, and/or Bertie Higgins. Marshall Tucker is currently on the road doing headlining dates and also have one concert with Alabama to close out 2021.

When do The Marshall Tucker Band 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for Capital One cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Marshall Tucker Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 20
The Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League
The Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League at Grand Falls Casino Resort
Grand Falls Casino Resort Larchwood, IA
Dec 1
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Dec 2
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at The Greenwich Odeum
The Greenwich Odeum East Greenwich, RI
Dec 3
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Dec 5
Alabama and The Marshall Tucker Band
Alabama and The Marshall Tucker Band at Martin Luther King Jr. Arena
Martin Luther King Jr. Arena Savannah, GA
Dec 17
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Plymouth Memorial Hall
Plymouth Memorial Hall Plymouth, MA
Dec 18
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Middletown, NY
Dec 20
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 21
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Annapolis, MD
Jan 12
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at The Big Barn at Dosey Doe
The Big Barn at Dosey Doe Spring, TX
Jan 14
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Jan 15
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA
Jan 21
The Marshall Tucker Band, Firefall, and Bertie Higgins
The Marshall Tucker Band, Firefall, and Bertie Higgins at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jan 22
Alabama and The Marshall Tucker Band
Alabama and The Marshall Tucker Band at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Jan 26
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Seminole Casino Brighton
Seminole Casino Brighton Okeechobee, FL
Jan 27
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Seminole Casino Immokalee
Seminole Casino Immokalee Immokalee, FL
Jan 29
Kansas and The Marshall Tucker Band
Kansas and The Marshall Tucker Band at Magic City Casino
Magic City Casino Miami, FL
Feb 3
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 4
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Feb 9
The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason, and Atlanta Rhythm Section
The Marshall Tucker Band, Dave Mason, and Atlanta Rhythm Section at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 10
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 11
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at River City Casino and Hotel
River City Casino and Hotel St. Louis, MO
Feb 12
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Coperinicus Center
Coperinicus Center Chicago, IL
Feb 17
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Feb 18
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Feb 19
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Rivers Casino Events
Rivers Casino Events Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 20
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Feb 23
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Warner Theatre Torrington
Warner Theatre Torrington Torrington, CT
Feb 25
Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Feb 26
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 3
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 4
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Mar 5
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Hoosier Park
Hoosier Park Anderson, IN
Mar 9
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Mar 10
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 11
The Marshall Tucker Band and Kentucky Headhunters
The Marshall Tucker Band and Kentucky Headhunters at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Mar 12
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Mar 17
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Mar 19
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Mar 20
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 25
The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws
The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws at City Auditorium
City Auditorium Eureka Springs, AR
Mar 26
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland
Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland Roland, OK
Mar 27
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Lubbock, TX
Apr 8
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Apr 9
The Marshall Tucker Band and Channing Wilson
The Marshall Tucker Band and Channing Wilson at The Tringali Barn
The Tringali Barn St. Augustine, FL
May 14
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Marshall Tucker Band at Frog Alley Brewing
Frog Alley Brewing Schenectady, NY
Jun 24
The Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League
The Marshall Tucker Band and Pure Prairie League at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort
Riverside Casino and Golf Resort Riverside, IA

We recommend following The Marshall Tucker Band on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Marshall Tucker Band's Zumic artist page.

The Marshall Tucker Band
Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Rock Southern Rock
The Marshall Tucker Band
Dec
3
The Marshall Tucker Band
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Dec
20
The Marshall Tucker Band
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb
17
The Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
