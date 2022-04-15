The Melvins Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, the Melvins shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed as The Electric Roach, the newly announced shows are planned in June and July at mid-sized venues across America. Opening acts on select dates will be Seattle rock band Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. This week, the Melvins will be wrapping up their current tour with Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity.

Melvins All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Melvins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all the shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Melvins on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Melvins Zumic artist page.