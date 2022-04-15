View all results for 'alt'
The Melvins Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Electric Roach Tour' with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 15, 2022

This week, the Melvins shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed as The Electric Roach, the newly announced shows are planned in June and July at mid-sized venues across America. Opening acts on select dates will be Seattle rock band Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. This week, the Melvins will be wrapping up their current tour with Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity.

Melvins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Ministry, Corrosion of Conformity, and Melvins
Ministry, Corrosion of Conformity, and Melvins at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 15
Melvins, Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow at Alex's Bar
Alex's Bar Long Beach, CA
Jun 16
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Jun 18
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Club Congress
Club Congress Tucson, AZ
Jun 21
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at One Eyed Jacks
One Eyed Jacks New Orleans, LA
Jun 22
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Jun 23
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Jun 24
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jun 25
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Jun 27
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at The Ballroom at The Outer Space
The Ballroom at The Outer Space Hamden, CT
Jun 28
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Fete - Ballroom
Fete - Ballroom Providence, RI
Jun 29
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Jul 1
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Musikfest Cafe
Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA
Jul 2
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at The Loud - Huntington
The Loud - Huntington Huntington, WV
Jul 3
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jul 5
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Jul 6
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport
Jul 7
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jul 8
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Grumpy's Bar
Grumpy's Bar Minneapolis, MN
Jul 9
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Jul 10
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Icon Event Hall and Lounge
Icon Event Hall and Lounge Sioux Falls, SD
Jul 12
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Jul 15
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jul 16
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Jul 17
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Sessions Music Hall
Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR
Jul 19
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Jul 20
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow
Melvins, Helms Alee, and Harsh Mellow at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
When do The Melvins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all the shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Melvins on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Melvins Zumic artist page.

