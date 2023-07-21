View all results for 'alt'
The Menzingers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

40+ concerts and new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 21, 2023

This week, The Menzingers added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts for the new shows will be Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and / or Rodeo Boys. The Menzingers return to touring in the USA in mid-August, and this week released a new song titled "There's No Place In This World For Me."

When do The Menzingers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Menzingers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 10
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Aug 11
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Musica
Musica Akron, OH
Aug 12
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon Iowa City, IA
Aug 13
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Aug 15
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 16
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Aug 17
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Aug 18
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Aug 19
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Aug 20
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Aug 22
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Aug 23
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Aug 24
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 25
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at The Bunker Brewpub
The Bunker Brewpub Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 26
The Menzingers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Mercy Union at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Nov 9
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Nov 10
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 11
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Knockdown Center
Knockdown Center Queens, New York
Nov 12
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Nov 14
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 16
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 17
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 18
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 19
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 24
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Columbus Athenaeum
The Columbus Athenaeum Columbus, OH
Nov 25
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Nov 26
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 28
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 29
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Dec 1
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Dec 2
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Dec 3
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Dec 5
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Dec 6
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Dec 7
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Dec 8
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Harbour Convention Centre
Harbour Convention Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 9
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Dec 10
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Dec 12
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 13
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 14
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Dec 16
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 17
The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and Rodeo Boys at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Menzingers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Menzingers Zumic artist page.

