The Menzingers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, The Menzingers added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts for the new shows will be Microwave, Cloud Nothings, and / or Rodeo Boys. The Menzingers return to touring in the USA in mid-August, and this week released a new song titled "There's No Place In This World For Me."

When do The Menzingers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

