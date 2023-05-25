The Milk Carton Kids Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The Milk Carton Kids added 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, I Only See The Moon.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into February. In October they have six shows opening for Gregory Alan Isakov. Beginning next month the folk duo will tour through parts of Australia.

The Milk Carton Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Milk Carton Kids 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

