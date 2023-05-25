View all results for 'alt'
The Milk Carton Kids Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'I Only See The Moon' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2023

This week, The Milk Carton Kids added 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, I Only See The Moon.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into February. In October they have six shows opening for Gregory Alan Isakov. Beginning next month the folk duo will tour through parts of Australia.

The Milk Carton Kids Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 23
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

The Milk Carton Kids All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Kerrville Folk Festival - 2nd Weekend at Quiet Valley Ranch
Quiet Valley Ranch Kerrville, TX
Jun 30
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Queenscliff Town Hall
Queenscliff Town Hall Queenscliff, VIC, Australia
Jul 1
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Meeniyan Town Hall
Meeniyan Town Hall Meeniyan, VIC, Australia
Jul 2
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Theatre Royal Castlemaine
Theatre Royal Castlemaine Castlemaine, VIC, Australia
Jul 4
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Brunswick Ballroom
Brunswick Ballroom Brunswick, VIC, Australia
Jul 5
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at The Eltham Hotel
The Eltham Hotel Eltham, NSW, Australia
Jul 6
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Old Museum
Old Museum Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Jul 8
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at City Recital Hall
City Recital Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jul 9
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Thornbury Theatre
Thornbury Theatre Thornbury, VIC, Australia
Jul 11
The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Memo Music Hall
Memo Music Hall Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Jul 13
Adelaide Guitar Festival - The Milk Carton Kids and Vera Sola at Her Majesty's Theatre
Her Majesty's Theatre Adelaide, SA, Australia
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Sad Songs Summer Camp at Full Moon Resort
Full Moon Resort Big Indian, NY
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival at Hunter Park
Hunter Park Manchester, VT
Sep 9
The Milk Carton Kids at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Sep 10
The Milk Carton Kids at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Sep 12
The Milk Carton Kids at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Sep 13
The Milk Carton Kids at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 14
The Milk Carton Kids at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Sep 15
The Milk Carton Kids at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Sep 17
The Milk Carton Kids at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Sep 18
The Milk Carton Kids at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 19
The Milk Carton Kids at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Los Angeles Folk Festival at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre
John Anson Ford Amphitheatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
The Milk Carton Kids at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Oct 12
The Milk Carton Kids at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Oct 13
The Milk Carton Kids at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral Seattle, WA
Oct 14
The Milk Carton Kids at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 16
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 17
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 18
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Oct 21
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 22
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 23
Gregory Alan Isakov and The Milk Carton Kids at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 3
to
Nov 5
Moab Folk Festival at Moab City Ball Park
Moab City Ball Park Moab, UT
Nov 5
The Milk Carton Kids at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Nov 8
The Milk Carton Kids at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Nov 9
The Milk Carton Kids at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Nov 10
The Milk Carton Kids at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Jan 29
The Milk Carton Kids at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jan 30
The Milk Carton Kids at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Feb 1
The Milk Carton Kids at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
When do The Milk Carton Kids 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Milk Carton Kids on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Milk Carton Kids Zumic artist page.

