The Mountain Goats Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, hard folk rockers The Mountain Goats added tour dates.

Ten newly planned shows are set at mid-size venues around the eastern USA in February of 2023. In November, the group are doing a seven-show European tour and have a couple of December concerts scheduled in Oregon.

The Mountain Goats All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Mountain Goats 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is bleedout. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Mountain Goats on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since forming in the early '90s, The Mountain Goats have released 21 LPs. The latest, Bleed Out, was released in August. For more, check out The Mountain Goats Zumic artist page.