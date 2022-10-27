View all results for 'alt'
The Mountain Goats Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2022

This week, hard folk rockers The Mountain Goats added tour dates.

Ten newly planned shows are set at mid-size venues around the eastern USA in February of 2023. In November, the group are doing a seven-show European tour and have a couple of December concerts scheduled in Oregon.

The Mountain Goats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 10
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
Nov 11
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 12
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 14
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 16
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Dec 5
The Mountain Goats - John Darnielle Solo
The Mountain Goats - John Darnielle Solo at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Dec 6
The Mountain Goats - John Darnielle Solo
The Mountain Goats - John Darnielle Solo at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Feb 8
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Ramkat
The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC
Feb 9
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 10
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Feb 11
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Loud - Huntington
The Loud - Huntington Huntington, WV
Feb 12
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Feb 15
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Mickey's Black Box
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Feb 16
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Feb 17
The Mountain Goats and Lilly Hiatt
The Mountain Goats and Lilly Hiatt at Musical Instrument Museum - Music Theater
Musical Instrument Museum - Music Theater Akron, OH, AZ
Feb 18
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Feb 19
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Mar 30
to
Apr 2
Big Ears Festival
Big Ears Festival at Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN Tennessee, United States
When do The Mountain Goats 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is bleedout. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Mountain Goats on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since forming in the early '90s, The Mountain Goats have released 21 LPs. The latest, Bleed Out, was released in August. For more, check out The Mountain Goats Zumic artist page.

artists
The Mountain Goats
genres
Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Rock
seating chart