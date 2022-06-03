The Mountain Goats Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Mountain Goats extended their 2022 tour plans. Newly announced concerts are set in August and September, following the release of their 21st studio album, Bleed Out.

The band just finished a 19-date spring tour, get back on the road in July beginning with a hometown festival set in North Carolina, and they also have some European shows planned for November. In spite of the pandemic, The Mountain Goats have remained relatively busy with 45+ performances in 2021 and another 55+ by the time 2022 is over — plus three studio albums and four volumes of live albums in two years.

When do The Mountain Goats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members begin June 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Mountain Goats on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Bleed Out is slated for release on August 19. For more, check out The Mountain Goats Zumic artist page.