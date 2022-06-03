View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Mountain Goats Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking America and Europe, 'Bleed Out' in August
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2022

This week, The Mountain Goats extended their 2022 tour plans. Newly announced concerts are set in August and September, following the release of their 21st studio album, Bleed Out.

The band just finished a 19-date spring tour, get back on the road in July beginning with a hometown festival set in North Carolina, and they also have some European shows planned for November. In spite of the pandemic, The Mountain Goats have remained relatively busy with 45+ performances in 2021 and another 55+ by the time 2022 is over — plus three studio albums and four volumes of live albums in two years.

When do The Mountain Goats 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members begin June 8. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Mountain Goats Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 31
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Mountain Goats All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
to
Jun 25
That Music Fest
That Music Fest at Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Durham Bulls Athletic Park Durham, NC
Jul 9
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Jul 10
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai at Intuition Ale Works
Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL
Jul 11
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai at Palladium Theater - Saint Petersburg
Palladium Theater - Saint Petersburg Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 12
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai
The Mountain Goats and Izzy Heltai at The Moon
The Moon Tallahassee, FL
Jul 14
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Jul 15
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Jul 16
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jul 17
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton
The Mountain Goats and Abby Hamilton at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Aug 28
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Aug 29
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Anchor Rock Club
Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 31
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 2
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Sep 3
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Met Pawtucket
The Met Pawtucket Pawtucket, RI
Sep 4
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 7
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
Sep 8
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 9
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Sep 10
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Sep 11
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Little Rock Hall - AR
Little Rock Hall - AR Little Rock, AR
Sep 13
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at JJ's Beer Garden & Brewing Co.
JJ's Beer Garden & Brewing Co. Fayetteville, AR
Sep 15
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Sep 16
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Sep 17
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Sep 18
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Sep 20
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 21
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Sep 22
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 23
The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Nov 10
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
Nov 11
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 12
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 14
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 16
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone
The Mountain Goats and Carson McHone at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following The Mountain Goats on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Bleed Out is slated for release on August 19. For more, check out The Mountain Goats Zumic artist page.

2
144
artists
The Mountain Goats
genres
Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Mountain Goats
The Mountain Goats
Aug
31
The Mountain Goats
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Isbell Sets 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 14, 2017
Jason Isbell Sets 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Southern Rock Amanda Shires Jason Isbell Strand of Oaks The Mountain Goats Tift Merritt Amsterdam, Netherlands Asheville, NC Austin, TX Berlin, Germany Birmingham, UK Boston, MA Brighton, UK Brussels, BE Canandaigua, NY Cincinnati, OH Columbia, MD Denmark Dublin, Ireland Glasgow, GB Hamburg, DE Houston, TX Huber Heights, OH Jackson, MS London, UK Manchester, UK Miami Beach, FL Morrison, CO New Haven, CT New York, NY North Charleston, SC Oslo, NO Paris, France Philadelphia, PA Raleigh, NC Saint Paul, MN Sioux Falls, SD St. Augustine, FL St. Louis, MO Stockholm, Sweden
2
1938
image for article "Beat The Champ" - The Mountain Goats [Official Full Album Stream]
May 22, 2015
"Beat The Champ" - The Mountain Goats [Official Full Album Stream...
Music Folk Rock Indie Folk Singer-Songwriter The Mountain Goats California Full Album Stream LP
1
683
image for article "The Legend of Chavo Guerrero" - The Mountain Goats [YouTube Official Music Video]
May 21, 2015
"The Legend of Chavo Guerrero" - The Mountain Goats [YouTube Offi...
Music Alt Rock Singer-Songwriter The Mountain Goats California Official Music Video
1
824
Back to top
seating chart