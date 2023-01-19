View all results for 'alt'
The National Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New headlining shows, album info and song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2023

The National have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The LP is scheduled for release on April 28.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg from May into August, and a European leg from September into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Patti Smith, Soccer Mommy, The Beths, or Bartees Strange. The National also have a number of festival performances lined up in the coming year.

When do The National 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for fan club members begin January 25. American Express / Chase cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The National Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The National All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
May 21
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
May 24
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley 2023
BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
May 30
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 2
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 3
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 4
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jun 5
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Deer Lake Park
Deer Lake Park Burnaby, BC, Canada
Aug 1
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 3
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Aug 7
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 8
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 9
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 11
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 15
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 16
The National and The Beths
The National and The Beths at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 21
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 23
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 26
The National and Soccer Mommy
The National and Soccer Mommy at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 30
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 1
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Oct 4
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 5
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota Porto, Portugal
Oct 6
The National and Bartees Strange
The National and Bartees Strange at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following The National on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (middle of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to their new song "Tropic Morning News." For more, check out The National Zumic artist page.

