The National Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The National have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The LP is scheduled for release on April 28.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg from May into August, and a European leg from September into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Patti Smith, Soccer Mommy, The Beths, or Bartees Strange. The National also have a number of festival performances lined up in the coming year.

When do The National 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for fan club members begin January 25. American Express / Chase cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The National All Tour Dates and Tickets

