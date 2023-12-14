View all results for 'alt'
The New Mastersounds Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

16 concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2023

The New Mastersounds announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.

New concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in March and April. The opening act on select dates will be The Lucky Strokes. The two high-energy bands will play multiple nights in Denver, Brooklyn, and New Orleans. This will be The New Mastersounds first North American tour in five years.

Apr 12
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Apr 13
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Apr 14
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at PARK CITY MUSIC HALL
PARK CITY MUSIC HALL Bridgeport, CT

Mar 27
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Public House
Public House Crested Butte, CO
Mar 28
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at OLD TOWN PUB
OLD TOWN PUB Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 29
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 30
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Cervantes' Other Side
Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO
Apr 7
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Moontown Brewing Company
Moontown Brewing Company Whitestown, IN
Apr 10
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Apr 11
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Apr 18
The New Mastersounds at Nectar Lounge
Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA
Apr 19
The New Mastersounds at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 20
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 21
The New Mastersounds at Moe's Alley
Moe's Alley Santa Cruz, CA
Apr 26
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
The New Mastersounds and The Lucky Strokes at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
When do The New Mastersounds 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The New Mastersounds on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The New Mastersounds Zumic artist page.

