The New Mastersounds Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The New Mastersounds announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.

New concerts are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast in March and April. The opening act on select dates will be The Lucky Strokes. The two high-energy bands will play multiple nights in Denver, Brooklyn, and New Orleans. This will be The New Mastersounds first North American tour in five years.

The New Mastersounds All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The New Mastersounds 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The New Mastersounds on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The New Mastersounds Zumic artist page.