View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The New Pornographers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2023

The New Pornographers have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Continue as a Guest.

They are currently touring mid-sized North American venues in April and May. New West Coast dates have been announced for November. The opening act for the shows will be New York City rockers Wild Pink or Finom. These are the only shows The New Pornographers have scheduled at this time.

When do The New Pornographers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 5. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The New Pornographers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 14
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Wall Street Theater
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT
May 17
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

The New Pornographers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 19
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Apr 20
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Apr 21
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Apr 22
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 23
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 25
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Apr 26
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 27
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Sheldon Concert Hall
Sheldon Concert Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 28
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Apr 29
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Apr 30
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
May 3
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
May 4
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
May 5
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 6
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 8
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Cincinnati Memorial Hall
Cincinnati Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH
May 9
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
May 11
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
May 12
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 13
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 14
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Wall Street Theater
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT
May 15
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
May 17
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 18
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 19
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 20
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 21
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Nov 7
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Nov 8
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 10
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 12
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Nov 14
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 15
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 16
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 17
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 18
The New Pornographers and Finom
The New Pornographers and Finom at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT

For the most up-to-date information, follow The New Pornographers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The New Pornographers Zumic artist page.

2
547
artists
The New Pornographers
genres
Indie Rock Post-punk Power Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The New Pornographers
The New Pornographers
May
17
The New Pornographers and Wild Pink
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The New Pornographers Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 25, 2019
The New Pornographers Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Indie Pop Lady Lamb The New Pornographers
1
1284
image for article "Dancehall Domine" - The New Pornographers on Conan 10.16.2014 [Official Video]
October 17, 2014
"Dancehall Domine" - The New Pornographers on Conan 10.16.2014 [O...
Music Alt Rock Indie Pop Conan O'Brien Neko Case The New Pornographers Live Performance (Video)
1
1263
image for article "Dancehall Domine" - The New Pornographers [YouTube Official Music Video]
October 1, 2014
"Dancehall Domine" - The New Pornographers [YouTube Official Musi...
Music Indie Pop Neko Case The New Pornographers Official Music Video Vancouver, BC Blaine Thurier Carl Newman Dan Bejar John Collins Kathryn Calder Todd Fancey
1
969
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart