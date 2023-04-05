The New Pornographers Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The New Pornographers have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Continue as a Guest.

They are currently touring mid-sized North American venues in April and May. New West Coast dates have been announced for November. The opening act for the shows will be New York City rockers Wild Pink or Finom. These are the only shows The New Pornographers have scheduled at this time.

When do The New Pornographers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 5. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The New Pornographers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The New Pornographers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The New Pornographers Zumic artist page.