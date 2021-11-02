The Offspring Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Offspring have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Let the Bad Times Roll.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into March, making stops at venues across the Great White North. Appropriately, the opening act for the new dates will be Canadian punk rockers Simple Plan. Later this month, The Offspring head out on tour in the UK and Ireland with The Hives, and also have headlining shows in Europe and festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.

When do The Offspring 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Spotify. Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Offspring All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Offspring on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

