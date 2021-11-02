View all results for 'alt'
The Offspring Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rolling through Canada with Simple Plan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2021

The Offspring have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Let the Bad Times Roll.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into March, making stops at venues across the Great White North. Appropriately, the opening act for the new dates will be Canadian punk rockers Simple Plan. Later this month, The Offspring head out on tour in the UK and Ireland with The Hives, and also have headlining shows in Europe and festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.

When do The Offspring 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Spotify. Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Offspring All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 19
The Offspring
The Offspring at Bonus Arena
Bonus Arena Hull, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Nov 24
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Nov 26
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 30
The Offspring and The Hives
The Offspring and The Hives at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 2
The Offspring [Early Show]
The Offspring [Early Show] at Crash Records Leeds
Crash Records Leeds Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 2
The Offspring [Late Show]
The Offspring [Late Show] at Crash Records Leeds
Crash Records Leeds Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
The Offspring [Early Show]
The Offspring [Early Show] at Banquet Records
Banquet Records England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
The Offspring [Late Show]
The Offspring [Late Show] at Banquet Records
Banquet Records England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Jan 29
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Feb 1
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 2
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 5
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Leon's Centre
Leon's Centre Kingston, ON, Canada
Feb 6
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Feb 8
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 9
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Feb 11
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Meridian Centre
Meridian Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Feb 14
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Bell MTS Place
Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 15
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Feb 17
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 19
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Revolution Place
Revolution Place Grande Prairie, AB, Canada
Feb 20
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Westerner Park Centrium
Westerner Park Centrium Red Deer, AB, Canada
Feb 22
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Feb 23
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 25
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 27
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at CN Centre
CN Centre Prince George, BC, Canada
Feb 28
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Sandman Centre
Sandman Centre Kamloops, BC, Canada
Mar 2
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Mar 3
The Offspring and Simple Plan
The Offspring and Simple Plan at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
The Offspring
The Offspring at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 12
The Offspring
The Offspring at A-park Ledárny Bráník
A-park Ledárny Bráník Czech Republic, Czechia
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena Rock Festival
Azkena Rock Festival at Azkena
Azkena Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
The Offspring and Lagwagon
The Offspring and Lagwagon at Carroponte
Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 22
The Offspring, Lagwagon, and Anti-Flag
The Offspring, Lagwagon, and Anti-Flag at Sherwood Festival
Sherwood Festival Padova, Veneto, Italy
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air 2022
Jera On Air 2022 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 25
Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest at Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest Münster, NRW, Germany

We recommend following The Offspring on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Offspring's Zumic artist page.

artists
The Offspring
genres
Alt Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock Punk
image for artist The Offspring
The Offspring
