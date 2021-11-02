The Offspring Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Offspring have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Let the Bad Times Roll.
The newly announced shows are planned from January into March, making stops at venues across the Great White North. Appropriately, the opening act for the new dates will be Canadian punk rockers Simple Plan. Later this month, The Offspring head out on tour in the UK and Ireland with The Hives, and also have headlining shows in Europe and festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.
When do The Offspring 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Spotify. Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Offspring All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 19
Bonus Arena
Hull, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Nov 26
SSE Arena, Wembley
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 29
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 30
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 2
Crash Records Leeds
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
Banquet Records
England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Avenir Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
Jan 29
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
Feb 1
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 2
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 5
Leon's Centre
Kingston, ON, Canada
Feb 6
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Feb 8
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 9
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Feb 11
Meridian Centre
St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Feb 14
Bell MTS Place
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 15
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Regina, SK, Canada
Feb 17
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 19
Revolution Place
Grande Prairie, AB, Canada
Feb 20
Westerner Park Centrium
Red Deer, AB, Canada
Feb 22
Enmax Centre
Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Feb 23
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 25
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 27
CN Centre
Prince George, BC, Canada
Feb 28
Sandman Centre
Kamloops, BC, Canada
Mar 2
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
Mar 3
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 12
A-park Ledárny Bráník
Czech Republic, Czechia
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena
Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Carroponte
Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 22
Sherwood Festival
Padova, Veneto, Italy
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air
Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 25
Vainstream Rockfest
Münster, NRW, Germany
We recommend following The Offspring on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
