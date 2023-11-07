View all results for 'alt'
The Pretenders Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

UK shows and with Foo Fighters
by Francesco Marano

Published November 7, 2023
Veteran rockers The Pretenders recently wrapped up a North American tour and plan to keep the momentum going in 2024. This week, the band added 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at venues across the UK in February and March. In July, the band will warm up crowds for the Foo Fighters summer stadium tour in North America.

When do The Pretenders 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for O2 Priority begin November 8. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Pretenders All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 24
The Pretenders at Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1
Glasshouse International Centre for Music - Sage 1 Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
The Pretenders at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 26
The Pretenders at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 28
The Pretenders at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 29
The Pretenders at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 2
The Pretenders at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
The Pretenders at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
The Pretenders at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
The Pretenders at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 17
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 25
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Jul 28
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and L7 at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 3
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 11
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 16
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field)
Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field) Portland, OR
Aug 18
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Pretenders on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, The Pretenders released a new album titled Relentless. For more, check out The Pretenders' Zumic artist page.

