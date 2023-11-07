The Pretenders Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Ki Price

Veteran rockers The Pretenders recently wrapped up a North American tour and plan to keep the momentum going in 2024. This week, the band added 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at venues across the UK in February and March. In July, the band will warm up crowds for the Foo Fighters summer stadium tour in North America.

When do The Pretenders 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for O2 Priority begin November 8. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Pretenders All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Pretenders on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, The Pretenders released a new album titled Relentless. For more, check out The Pretenders' Zumic artist page.