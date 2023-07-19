View all results for 'alt'
The Pretenders Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Guns N' Roses
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Ki Price

Veteran rockers The Pretenders have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at intimate venues across the USA from August into October. These new dates will occur during the same time the band is on the road opening for Guns N' Roses.

When do The Pretenders 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Pretenders Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Pretenders All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 15
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 16
The Pretenders at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Aug 18
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 21
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 24
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 26
The Pretenders at The Blue Room
The Blue Room Nashville, TN
Aug 29
The Pretenders at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 31
The Pretenders at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Sep 3
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 5
The Pretenders at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Sep 7
The Pretenders at 7th Street Entry
7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN
Sep 9
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Sep 17
BBC Radio 2 In the Park at Victoria Park - Leicester
Victoria Park - Leicester Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Oct 2
The Pretenders at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
The Pretenders at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Oct 6
The Pretenders at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Pretenders on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The Pretenders plan to release a new album on September 15 titled Relentless. Listen to the new songs "Let The Sun Come In" and "I Think About You Daily."

Now together for 45 years, founding members Chrissie Hynde (vocals and guitar) and Martin Chambers (drums) are continuing to tour strong. For more, check out The Pretenders' Zumic artist page.

Aug
15
Guns N' Roses and The Pretenders
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug
16
The Pretenders
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
