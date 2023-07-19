The Pretenders Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Ki Price

Veteran rockers The Pretenders have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at intimate venues across the USA from August into October. These new dates will occur during the same time the band is on the road opening for Guns N' Roses.

When do The Pretenders 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Pretenders All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Pretenders on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The Pretenders plan to release a new album on September 15 titled Relentless. Listen to the new songs "Let The Sun Come In" and "I Think About You Daily."

Now together for 45 years, founding members Chrissie Hynde (vocals and guitar) and Martin Chambers (drums) are continuing to tour strong. For more, check out The Pretenders' Zumic artist page.