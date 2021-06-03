The Psychedelic Furs Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Psychedelic Furs have added 2021 North America tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their 2020 album, Made of Rain.

The tour kicks off in September and extends into November. Sandwiched between the new dates, The Psychedelic Furs will tour England. For the newly announced concerts, Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon will join the bill as the opening act on select dates. According to a press release, the shows will feature "The Psychedelic Furs performing a dazzling live show encompassing hits from their timeless catalog alongside songs from their acclaimed new album."

When do The Psychedelic Furs 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Psychedelic Furs on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

