The Psychedelic Furs Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers playing Europe & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2021

The Psychedelic Furs have added 2021 North America tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their 2020 album, Made of Rain.

The tour kicks off in September and extends into November. Sandwiched between the new dates, The Psychedelic Furs will tour England. For the newly announced concerts, Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon will join the bill as the opening act on select dates. According to a press release, the shows will feature "The Psychedelic Furs performing a dazzling live show encompassing hits from their timeless catalog alongside songs from their acclaimed new album."

The Psychedelic Furs Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Psychedelic Furs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Sep 16
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 17
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Sep 19
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 27
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Sep 29
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
SWG3 Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 1
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
The Psychedelic Furs and Jah Wobble
The Psychedelic Furs and Jah Wobble at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls
The Psychedelic Furs and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction Cambridge, CAM, United Kingdom
Oct 15
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at The Showroom At Talking Stick Resort
The Showroom At Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Oct 16
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at The Rialto Theatre
Rescheduled
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 17
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Oct 19
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 20
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Oct 21
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 23
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Oct 27
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 29
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Oct 30
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 31
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Nov 2
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 5
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon
The Psychedelic Furs and Royston Langdon at Strand Theatre at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Strand Theatre at Appell Center for the Performing Arts York, PA
Nov 20
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Upstate Concert Hall
Upstate Concert Hall Albany, NY
When do The Psychedelic Furs 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Psychedelic Furs on their social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on The Psychedelic Furs, check out their Zumic artist page.

