View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Psychedelic Furs Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2023

English rockers The Psychedelic Furs have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned spring shows are set in May and June. States they will be performing in include Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. These new dates are the only concerts the band have lined up for the year so far.

When do The Psychedelic Furs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVE. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Psychedelic Furs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 29
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 2
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 3
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
May 5
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 6
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 7
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 10
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Manship Theatre
Manship Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
May 12
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 16
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
May 18
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
May 19
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 20
The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs at Miami Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL

We recommend following The Psychedelic Furs on their social media accounts and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on The Psychedelic Furs, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
240
artists
The Psychedelic Furs
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Post-punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Psychedelic Furs
The Psychedelic Furs
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Psychedelic Furs Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 3, 2021
The Psychedelic Furs Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Post-punk The Psychedelic Furs
2
1142
image for article The Psychedelic Furs and James Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 1, 2019
The Psychedelic Furs and James Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Post-punk Dear Boy The Psychedelic Furs
3
1967
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart