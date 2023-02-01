The Psychedelic Furs Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English rockers The Psychedelic Furs have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned spring shows are set in May and June. States they will be performing in include Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. These new dates are the only concerts the band have lined up for the year so far.

When do The Psychedelic Furs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVE. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Psychedelic Furs All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Psychedelic Furs on their social media accounts and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on The Psychedelic Furs, check out their Zumic artist page.