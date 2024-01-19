View all results for 'alt'
The Raveonettes Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Danish rock in USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2024

This week, The Raveonettes announced 2024 tour dates. Nine new concerts are planned in May and June at intimate music venues across North America.

The duo from Copenhagen shared on the their social media, "We haven’t toured these cities since 2014!! It’s been 10 years. It’s been too long."

The Raveonettes All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 30
The Raveonettes at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
May 30
to
Jun 1
Schellraiser Fest at Schellraiser
Schellraiser McGill, NV
Jun 3
The Raveonettes at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jun 4
The Raveonettes at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Jun 5
The Raveonettes at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Jun 6
The Raveonettes at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Jun 10
The Raveonettes at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Jun 12
The Raveonettes at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Jun 13
The Raveonettes at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
When do The Raveonettes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Raveonettes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Raveonettes Zumic artist page.

