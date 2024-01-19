The Raveonettes Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The Raveonettes announced 2024 tour dates. Nine new concerts are planned in May and June at intimate music venues across North America.

The duo from Copenhagen shared on the their social media, "We haven’t toured these cities since 2014!! It’s been 10 years. It’s been too long."

When do The Raveonettes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Raveonettes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

