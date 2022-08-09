The Revivalists Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Revivalists added 2022 fall tour dates to their schedule.

The New Orleans-based group have been spacing their shows out over the past few years compared to before the pandemic, but things have been slowly getting back to normal. In total, The Revivalists have 13 shows lined up east of the Mississippi River including newly planned headlining shows at American venues in November in addition to previously scheduled concerts and festivals.

For the November tour leg, the opening act will be Paris Jackson — daughter of Michael Jackson. The 24-year-old's music combines folk, pop, and rock. Her first full-length album, wilted, came out in 2020 and since then has released an EP along with a few singles.

When do The Revivalists 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Revivalists All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Revivalists on social media and signing up for the band's mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out The Revivalists' Zumic artist page for more.