The Revivalists Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer shows, November tour with Paris Jackson
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 9, 2022

This week, The Revivalists added 2022 fall tour dates to their schedule.

The New Orleans-based group have been spacing their shows out over the past few years compared to before the pandemic, but things have been slowly getting back to normal. In total, The Revivalists have 13 shows lined up east of the Mississippi River including newly planned headlining shows at American venues in November in addition to previously scheduled concerts and festivals.

For the November tour leg, the opening act will be Paris Jackson — daughter of Michael Jackson. The 24-year-old's music combines folk, pop, and rock. Her first full-length album, wilted, came out in 2020 and since then has released an EP along with a few singles.

When do The Revivalists 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Revivalists Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Revivalists All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
Hot August Music Festival
Hot August Music Festival at Oregon Ridge
Oregon Ridge Cockeysville, MD
Aug 22
The Revivalists
The Revivalists at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Aug 23
The Revivalists
The Revivalists at The Chicken Box
The Chicken Box Nantucket, MA
Sep 15
Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Thursday
Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Thursday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 17
Xponential Music Festival - Saturday
Xponential Music Festival - Saturday at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 30
Ohana Music Festival - Friday
Ohana Music Festival - Friday at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Nov 1
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Nov 2
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Nov 4
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Nov 6
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 9
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 11
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 12
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson
The Revivalists and Paris Jackson at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

We recommend following The Revivalists on social media and signing up for the band's mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out The Revivalists' Zumic artist page for more.

