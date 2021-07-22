The Rolling Stones Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

When the concert industry came to an abrupt halt last March, live music fans couldn't get any satisfaction. Now that vaccines are making it safer to return, concert attendees are ready to start themselves back up! And what better way to do that than with The Rolling Stones, who have announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added three new shows.

The No Filter tour will hit the road from September into October, making stops at large-scale stadiums across the USA. The newly added shows will take place in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Last year, the Stones released one of the best songs and music videos of the COVID pandemic, "Living in a Ghost Town."

When do The Rolling Stones 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Local venues presale begin July 27. The Rolling Stones mailing list subscriber presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Rolling Stones All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Rolling Stones on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

