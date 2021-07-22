View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Rolling Stones Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rescheduled dates & new shows for 'No Filter' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 22, 2021

When the concert industry came to an abrupt halt last March, live music fans couldn't get any satisfaction. Now that vaccines are making it safer to return, concert attendees are ready to start themselves back up! And what better way to do that than with The Rolling Stones, who have announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added three new shows.

The No Filter tour will hit the road from September into October, making stops at large-scale stadiums across the USA. The newly added shows will take place in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Last year, the Stones released one of the best songs and music videos of the COVID pandemic, "Living in a Ghost Town."

When do The Rolling Stones 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Local venues presale begin July 27. The Rolling Stones mailing list subscriber presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Rolling Stones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 26
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at The Dome at America's Center
The Dome at America's Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 30
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Bank Of America Stadium
Rescheduled
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Oct 4
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Heinz Field
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 8
to
Oct 17
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Oct 9
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Nissan Stadium
Rescheduled
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Oct 17
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Oct 24
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Oct 29
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Nov 2
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Cotton Bowl
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
Nov 6
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Nov 20
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Circuit of the Americas
Rescheduled
Circuit of the Americas Del Valle, TX

We recommend following The Rolling Stones on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Rolling Stones' Zumic artist page.

1
298
artists
The Rolling Stones
genres
Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Rolling Stones Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 6, 2020
The Rolling Stones Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock The Rolling Stones
5
18076
image for article "I'm Free" - The Rolling Stones [YouTube Lyric Video]
August 27, 2019
"I'm Free"
The Rolling Stones (YouTube)
Music Classic Rock Rock Keith Richards Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones Lyrics Video
1
1077
image for article The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter' Tour
June 5, 2019
The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Bishop Gunn Des Rocs Dumpstaphunk Gary Clark Jr. Ghost Hounds Ivan Neville Juanes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats St. Paul and The Broken Bones The Beaches The Glorious Sons The Revivalists The Rolling Stones The Soul Rebels The Wombats Vista Kicks Whiskey Myers
1
1189
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart