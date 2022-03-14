The Rolling Stones Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary rockers The Rolling Stones announced 2022 tour dates billed as SIXTY, in celebration of sixty years as a band. At this time, fourteen concerts are set at large-scale venues across Europe and the UK in June and July. The cities with concerts planned are London, Liverpool, Madrid, Munich, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen, and Stockholm.

Core bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will be rocking fans with a slightly different lineup, in place since Charlie Watts became ill and passed away in 2021. Steve Jordan will continue on drums, as he did for the group's most recent American tour. The rest of the touring musicians currently include Chuck Leavell, Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, Tim Ries, Karl Denson, Bernard Fowler, and Sasha Allen.

When do The Rolling Stones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for mailing list members begin March 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

This past weekend, CBS Sunday Morning aired an interview with Keith Richards talking about the return of his solo project the X-Pensive Winos, his history in The Rolling Stones, and his recent decision to quit smoking cigarettes. For more, check out The Rolling Stones' Zumic artist page.