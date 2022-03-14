View all results for 'alt'
The Rolling Stones Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

60 year anniversary tour for Europe and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2022

This week, legendary rockers The Rolling Stones announced 2022 tour dates billed as SIXTY, in celebration of sixty years as a band. At this time, fourteen concerts are set at large-scale venues across Europe and the UK in June and July. The cities with concerts planned are London, Liverpool, Madrid, Munich, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen, and Stockholm.

Core bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will be rocking fans with a slightly different lineup, in place since Charlie Watts became ill and passed away in 2021. Steve Jordan will continue on drums, as he did for the group's most recent American tour. The rest of the touring musicians currently include Chuck Leavell, Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford, Tim Ries, Karl Denson, Bernard Fowler, and Sasha Allen.

When do The Rolling Stones 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for mailing list members begin March 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

The Rolling Stones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Wanda Metropolitano
Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, Spain
Jun 5
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Olympic Stadium Munich
Olympic Stadium Munich München, Germany
Jun 9
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium Liverpool, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 17
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Stade De Suisse Wankdorf
Stade De Suisse Wankdorf Bern, Switzerland
Jun 21
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at San Siro
San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 25
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 15
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 19
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Groupama Stadium
Groupama Stadium Lyon, France
Jul 23
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Hipódromo de Longchamp
Hipódromo de Longchamp Paris, France
Jul 27
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Veltins Arena
Veltins Arena Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Jul 31
The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden

We recommend following The Rolling Stones on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This past weekend, CBS Sunday Morning aired an interview with Keith Richards talking about the return of his solo project the X-Pensive Winos, his history in The Rolling Stones, and his recent decision to quit smoking cigarettes. For more, check out The Rolling Stones' Zumic artist page.

The Rolling Stones
Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock
The Rolling Stones
