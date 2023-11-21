The Rolling Stones Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

A total of 16 shows are now planned across North America from April into July. The band have 14 stadium concerts in the USA, one in Vancouver, and are also the first artist announced to perform at 2024's New Orleans Jazz Fest.

As far as what fans can expect, a post on The Rolling Stones' website reads, "Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up, 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds."

When do The Rolling Stones 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and AARP members begin November 29. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Rolling Stones All Tour Dates and Tickets

