The Rolling Stones Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sixteen shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 21, 2023

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

A total of 16 shows are now planned across North America from April into July. The band have 14 stadium concerts in the USA, one in Vancouver, and are also the first artist announced to perform at 2024's New Orleans Jazz Fest.

As far as what fans can expect, a post on The Rolling Stones' website reads, "Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up, 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds."

When do The Rolling Stones 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and AARP members begin November 29. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Rolling Stones Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 23
The Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

The Rolling Stones All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
The Rolling Stones at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
May 2
New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival: Weekend 2: Thursday at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
May 7
The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 11
The Rolling Stones at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
May 15
The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
May 23
The Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 30
The Rolling Stones at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jun 3
The Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Jun 7
The Rolling Stones at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Jun 11
The Rolling Stones at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 15
The Rolling Stones at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH
Jun 20
The Rolling Stones at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jun 27
The Rolling Stones at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 5
The Rolling Stones at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jul 10
The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jul 17
The Rolling Stones at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Rolling Stones on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Rolling Stones' Zumic artist page.

