The Rose Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Dawn To Dusk' tour in North America
by Francesco Marano

Published July 31, 2023

South Korean rock band The Rose have announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Dawn To Dusk, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in October and November.

In the coming weeks, The Rose have two festival performances and a headlining show in Chicago. More countries will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available, according to a post on the band's website.

When do The Rose 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 22
The Rose at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
The Rose at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 4
The Rose at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 6
The Rose at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 8
The Rose at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 10
The Rose at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 12
The Rose at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
The Rose at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 18
The Rose at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 20
The Rose at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 22
The Rose at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 24
The Rose at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Oct 26
The Rose at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 31
The Rose at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Nov 3
The Rose at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 5
The Rose at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Nov 7
The Rose at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 10
The Rose at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 12
The Rose at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Rose on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Rose Zumic artist page.

