The Rose Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

South Korean rock band The Rose have announced 2023 tour dates. Billed as Dawn To Dusk, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America in October and November.

In the coming weeks, The Rose have two festival performances and a headlining show in Chicago. More countries will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available, according to a post on the band's website.

When do The Rose 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Rose All Tour Dates and Tickets

