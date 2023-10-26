View all results for 'alt'
The Saw Doctors Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in Ireland, UK, USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

Irish rockers The Saw Doctors announced 2024 tour dates.

Four new July concerts are planned in England (Manchester), Boston, New York City, and Chicago. The last time The Saw Doctors performed in the United States was in 2013, according to setlist.fm. In the coming weeks, the rock veterans have headlining shows in Ireland, Scotland, and the UK.

The Saw Doctors Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Saw Doctors All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
The Saw Doctors at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 28
The Saw Doctors at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 3
The Saw Doctors at Waterfront Hall Auditorium
Waterfront Hall Auditorium Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 11
The Saw Doctors at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 23
The Saw Doctors at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
The Saw Doctors at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Dec 14
The Saw Doctors at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 15
The Saw Doctors at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 6
The Saw Doctors at Castlefield Bowl
Castlefield Bowl Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
The Saw Doctors at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 17
The Saw Doctors at Capital One City Parks Foundation
Capital One City Parks Foundation New York, NY
Jul 20
The Saw Doctors at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
When do The Saw Doctors 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SAWDOCTORS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Saw Doctors on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Saw Doctors Zumic artist page.

