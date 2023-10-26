The Saw Doctors Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Irish rockers The Saw Doctors announced 2024 tour dates.

Four new July concerts are planned in England (Manchester), Boston, New York City, and Chicago. The last time The Saw Doctors performed in the United States was in 2013, according to setlist.fm. In the coming weeks, the rock veterans have headlining shows in Ireland, Scotland, and the UK.

The Saw Doctors All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Saw Doctors 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SAWDOCTORS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Saw Doctors on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

