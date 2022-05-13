View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Shins Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Oh, Inverted World' tour across America this summer
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 13, 2022

The Shins have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

On tour, the band will celebrate the 21st birthday of their groundbreaking first full-length studio album, Oh, Inverted World. The 11-track album was a breakthrough moment for the band and indie music in general with songs like "New Slang," "Caring Is Creepy," and "The Past and Pending." Combining folk, pop, and rock with cutting-edge studio production, the album still sounds fresh and awesome over two decades later.

30+ newly planned concerts are set from July into September at medium and large-scale venues across North America. The opening act will be all-female folk-pop trio Joseph. Before the new dates, The Shins plan to perform a headlining show later this month and a festival slot at Just Like Heaven in California.

When do The Shins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin May 17. Chase cardholder, Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Shins Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

The Shins All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
The Shins
The Shins at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
May 21
Just Like Heaven
Just Like Heaven at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Jul 12
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jul 15
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Jul 16
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 22
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 23
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Jul 24
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jul 26
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 27
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Jul 29
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 1
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 2
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Aug 4
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Aug 6
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Aug 16
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 17
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 19
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 20
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Aug 23
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 26
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 29
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 30
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 31
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 2
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 3
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 4
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at KEMBA Live! Tickets
KEMBA Live! Tickets Columbus, OH
Sep 6
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 8
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 10
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis
Orpheum Theatre - Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 13
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 14
The Shins and Joseph
The Shins and Joseph at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 16
The Shins
The Shins at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR

We recommend signing up for The Shin's free newsletter and following them on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Shins Zumic artist page.

2
162
artists
The Shins
genres
Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Shins
The Shins
Aug
23
The Shins and Joseph
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Cherry Hearts" - The Shins [YouTube Music Video]
October 5, 2017
"Cherry Hearts"
The Shins (YouTube)
Music Indie Rock Rock The Shins Albuquerque, NM Portland, Oregon
1
896
image for article Watch James Mercer's Stripped-Down Tiny Desk Concert [NPR Video]
July 25, 2017
Watch James Mercer's Stripped-Down Tiny Desk Concert [NPR Video]
Music Acoustic Folk Indie Folk James Mercer The Shins Live Performance (Video) Washington D.C.
1
927
image for article "Dead Alive" - The Shins [YouTube Music Video]
October 26, 2016
"Dead Alive" - The Shins [YouTube Music Video]
Music Alt Rock Indie Pop The Shins Albuquerque, NM Official Music Video
1
729
Back to top
seating chart