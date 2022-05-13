The Shins Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Shins have announced details for 2022 tour dates.

On tour, the band will celebrate the 21st birthday of their groundbreaking first full-length studio album, Oh, Inverted World. The 11-track album was a breakthrough moment for the band and indie music in general with songs like "New Slang," "Caring Is Creepy," and "The Past and Pending." Combining folk, pop, and rock with cutting-edge studio production, the album still sounds fresh and awesome over two decades later.

30+ newly planned concerts are set from July into September at medium and large-scale venues across North America. The opening act will be all-female folk-pop trio Joseph. Before the new dates, The Shins plan to perform a headlining show later this month and a festival slot at Just Like Heaven in California.

When do The Shins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin May 17. Chase cardholder, Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Shins All Tour Dates and Tickets

