View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Smashing Pumpkins Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts for grunge rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 1, 2024

The Smashing Pumpkins added 2024 tour dates, billed as The World Is A Vampire, the opening lyric from their 1995 song "Bullet with Butterfly Wings." The opening act on select dates will be PVRIS or The Glorious Sons.

New summer shows are planned in August and September at venues across North America. In June, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have six co-headlining concerts planned east of the Atlantic, in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales before the pumpkins tour mainland Europe with Interpol. The Pumpkins also have American shows opening for Green Day during the summer months.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VAMPIRE. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 7
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Indigo At The O2
Indigo At The O2 London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 19
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 21
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 22
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Parkbühne Wuhlheide Berlin, Germany
Jun 24
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
INmusic Festival at Lake Jarun
Lake Jarun Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 26
Interpol and Smashing Pumpkins at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 28
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Live Is Live Festival at Middenvijver
Middenvijver Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jun 29
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 2
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at PreZero Arena
PreZero Arena Gliwice, Województwo Śląskie, Poland
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 16
The Smashing Pumpkins at Peace and Friendship Stadium
Peace and Friendship Stadium Piraeus, Greece
Jul 29
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Jul 31
The Smashing Pumpkins at Kee To Bala
Kee To Bala Bala, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 4
The Smashing Pumpkins and The Glorious Sons at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 5
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Aug 7
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 9
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 13
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 14
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 16
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at Illinois State Fairgrounds
Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL
Aug 17
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 20
The Smashing Pumpkins and The Glorious Sons at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Aug 21
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 22
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Aug 27
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Aug 28
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 30
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Sep 1
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 4
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Sep 7
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Coors Field
Coors Field Denver, CO
Sep 10
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Sep 11
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Sep 14
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Sep 18
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Sep 20
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Sep 21
The Smashing Pumpkins and The Glorious Sons at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Sep 23
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 24
The Smashing Pumpkins and The Glorious Sons at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Sep 25
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field)
Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field) Portland, OR
Sep 27
The Smashing Pumpkins and PVRIS at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smashing Pumpkins on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins Zumic artist page.

1
388
artists
The Smashing Pumpkins
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Aug
5
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 17, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Rock Pop Rock The Smashing Pumpkins Weezer
1
919
image for article The Smashing Pumpkins Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2023
The Smashing Pumpkins Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock The Smashing Pumpkins
1
2914
image for article The Smashing Pumpkins Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 11, 2022
The Smashing Pumpkins Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock The Smashing Pumpkins
2
6749
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart