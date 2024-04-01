The Smashing Pumpkins Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Smashing Pumpkins added 2024 tour dates, billed as The World Is A Vampire, the opening lyric from their 1995 song "Bullet with Butterfly Wings." The opening act on select dates will be PVRIS or The Glorious Sons.
New summer shows are planned in August and September at venues across North America. In June, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have six co-headlining concerts planned east of the Atlantic, in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales before the pumpkins tour mainland Europe with Interpol. The Pumpkins also have American shows opening for Green Day during the summer months.
When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is VAMPIRE. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 7
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Indigo At The O2
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Co-op Live Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 19
SparkassenPark MG
Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jun 21
ZAG Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 22
Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Berlin, Germany
Jun 24
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Lake Jarun
Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 26
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 28
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Middenvijver
Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Jun 29
Ahoy
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 2
PreZero Arena
Gliwice, Województwo Śląskie, Poland
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 16
Peace and Friendship Stadium
Piraeus, Greece
Jul 29
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
Jul 31
Kee To Bala
Bala, ON, Canada
Aug 1
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 4
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 9
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 13
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Aug 14
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Aug 16
Illinois State Fairgrounds
Springfield, IL
Aug 17
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 20
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Aug 21
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 22
Great American Ball Park
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
American Family Field
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 27
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Aug 30
GEODIS Park
Nashville, TN
Sep 4
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Sep 10
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
Sep 11
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Sep 14
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Sep 20
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA
Sep 21
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Sep 23
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA
Sep 24
BECU Live Outdoor Venue
Airway Heights, WA
Sep 25
Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field)
Portland, OR
Sep 27
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
