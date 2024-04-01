The Smashing Pumpkins Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Smashing Pumpkins added 2024 tour dates, billed as The World Is A Vampire, the opening lyric from their 1995 song "Bullet with Butterfly Wings." The opening act on select dates will be PVRIS or The Glorious Sons.

New summer shows are planned in August and September at venues across North America. In June, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have six co-headlining concerts planned east of the Atlantic, in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales before the pumpkins tour mainland Europe with Interpol. The Pumpkins also have American shows opening for Green Day during the summer months.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales for Artist begin April 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is VAMPIRE. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smashing Pumpkins on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

