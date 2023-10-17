The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will be touring together in 2024.

Six new co-headlining concerts are planned in June on the east side of the Atlantic. The bands will bring their energetic rock styles to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

In December, Weezer has a headlining show in Oklahoma. These are the only concerts The Smashing Pumpkins have scheduled ahead at this time.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist begin October 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

