The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining dates in the UK & Ireland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 17, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will be touring together in 2024.

Six new co-headlining concerts are planned in June on the east side of the Atlantic. The bands will bring their energetic rock styles to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

In December, Weezer has a headlining show in Oklahoma. These are the only concerts The Smashing Pumpkins have scheduled ahead at this time.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist begin October 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 29
Weezer at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Jun 7
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Indigo At The O2
Indigo At The O2 London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Zumic artist pages.

