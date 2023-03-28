The Smashing Pumpkins Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced 2023 tour dates billed as The World Is A Vampire, the opening lyric from their 1995 song "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and / or Rival Sons. The Smashing Pumpkins also have a festival performance at BottleRock Napa Valley in May.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is spellbinding. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smashing Pumpkins plan to release a new album on May 5 titled ATUM. Listen to the new song, "Spellbinding." For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins Zumic artist page.