The Smashing Pumpkins Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The World Is A Vampire' tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Interpol, Rival Sons
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced 2023 tour dates billed as The World Is A Vampire, the opening lyric from their 1995 song "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and / or Rival Sons. The Smashing Pumpkins also have a festival performance at BottleRock Napa Valley in May.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is spellbinding. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Aug 1
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 3
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 5
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 6
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 7
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 9
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 10
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 11
The Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots
The Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Aug 13
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 15
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 16
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 17
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 19
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 20
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 22
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 24
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 25
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 30
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 31
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 2
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 6
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 8
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 9
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smashing Pumpkins on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The Smashing Pumpkins plan to release a new album on May 5 titled ATUM. Listen to the new song, "Spellbinding." For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins Zumic artist page.

The Smashing Pumpkins
Alt Rock Grunge Rock
