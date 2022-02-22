The Smashing Pumpkins Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Smashing Pumpkins are returning to the road. This week, the alt rockers announced 2022 tour dates for the USA and Mexico billed as the Rock Invasion 2 Tour. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly planned shows are set to kick off in May, starting in Texas before a three-night run in Mexico City and then returning back to the States later in the month. The opening act on select dates will be Bones. Venues in some cities have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available. Billy Corgan and company also have festival appearances at Beale Street, BeachLife, Welcome to Rockville, and Summer Camp this year.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for the Mexico dates. Presales for fan club members begin February 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MINERVA. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Smashing Pumpkins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent release is 2020's CYR. For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins Zumic artist page.