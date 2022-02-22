View all results for 'alt'
The Smashing Pumpkins Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking the USA and Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2022

The Smashing Pumpkins are returning to the road. This week, the alt rockers announced 2022 tour dates for the USA and Mexico billed as the Rock Invasion 2 Tour. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly planned shows are set to kick off in May, starting in Texas before a three-night run in Mexico City and then returning back to the States later in the month. The opening act on select dates will be Bones. Venues in some cities have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available. Billy Corgan and company also have festival appearances at Beale Street, BeachLife, Welcome to Rockville, and Summer Camp this year.

When do The Smashing Pumpkins 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for the Mexico dates. Presales for fan club members begin February 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MINERVA. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Smashing Pumpkins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 1
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival at Memphis Fairgrounds
Memphis Fairgrounds Memphis, TN
May 2
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
May 5
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
May 6
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
May 7
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
May 13
to
May 15
BeachLife Festival
BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
May 15
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ Arizona, United States
May 17
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK Oklahoma, United States
May 18
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 20
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
May 21
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 24
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 25
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
May 27
to
May 29
Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
May 27
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
May 28
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones
The Smashing Pumpkins and Bones at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH

We recommend following The Smashing Pumpkins on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent release is 2020's CYR. For more, check out The Smashing Pumpkins Zumic artist page.

2
1131
artists
The Smashing Pumpkins
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Rock
сomments
image for artist The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
seating chart