The Smile Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Without question, one of the most exciting new bands so far in the year 2022 has to be The Smile. The trio (Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner) started during the pandemic, made their debut in 2021, and released their first and only album A Light for Attracting Attention in May.

This week, The Smile added 2022 tour dates to their schedule — their first American tour. The funky electronic indie alternative rockers are currently touring Europe with concerts and festival sets into July. The American tour is set for November and December, with 16 concerts at mid-to-large size theaters and ballrooms across the USA and two in Canada.

When do The Smile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for fan club members begin June 15. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smile All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Smile on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On June 17, The Smile will release physical copies of their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention. For more, check out The Smile's Zumic artist page.