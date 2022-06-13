View all results for 'alt'
The Smile Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Radiohead spin-off playing Europe, America, festivals
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 13, 2022

Without question, one of the most exciting new bands so far in the year 2022 has to be The Smile. The trio (Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner) started during the pandemic, made their debut in 2021, and released their first and only album A Light for Attracting Attention in May.

This week, The Smile added 2022 tour dates to their schedule — their first American tour. The funky electronic indie alternative rockers are currently touring Europe with concerts and festival sets into July. The American tour is set for November and December, with 16 concerts at mid-to-large size theaters and ballrooms across the USA and two in Canada.

When do The Smile 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for fan club members begin June 15. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Smile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
to
Jun 26
La Magnifique Society
La Magnifique Society at Parc De Champagne
Parc De Champagne Reims, Grand Est, France
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 25
TW Classic
TW Classic at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 1
to
Jul 16
Montreux Jazz Festival
Montreux Jazz Festival at Montreux Jazz Lab
Montreux Jazz Lab Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Jul 14
The Smile
The Smile at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 15
The Smile
The Smile at Piazza Trento Trieste
Piazza Trento Trieste Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 17
The Smile
The Smile at Sferisterio
Sferisterio Macerata, Marche, Italy
Jul 18
The Smile
The Smile at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 20
The Smile
The Smile at Teatro Antico
Teatro Antico Taormina, Sicilia, Italy
Nov 14
The Smile
The Smile at Veterans Memorial Auditorium - RI
Veterans Memorial Auditorium - RI Providence, RI
Nov 16
The Smile
The Smile at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 18
The Smile
The Smile at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 20
The Smile
The Smile at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 23
The Smile
The Smile at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 25
The Smile
The Smile at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 26
The Smile
The Smile at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 28
The Smile
The Smile at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 29
The Smile
The Smile at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Dec 1
The Smile
The Smile at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 3
The Smile
The Smile at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 4
The Smile
The Smile at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 6
The Smile
The Smile at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Dec 8
The Smile
The Smile at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 10
The Smile
The Smile at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 14
The Smile
The Smile at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Dec 16
The Smile
The Smile at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Dec 18
The Smile
The Smile at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Dec 21
The Smile
The Smile at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Smile on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On June 17, The Smile will release physical copies of their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention. For more, check out The Smile's Zumic artist page.

