The Smile Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced 2023 North American tour dates.

The newly planned summer shows are set at large-scale venues in June and July. Fourteen new performances are planned at this time. The Smile also plan to release a live album in March.

When do The Smile 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members begin February 1. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smile All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Smile on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On March 10, The Smile will release a vinyl-only EP titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. For more, check out The Smile's Zumic artist page.