The Smile Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Summer North American shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2023

The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced 2023 North American tour dates.

The newly planned summer shows are set at large-scale venues in June and July. Fourteen new performances are planned at this time. The Smile also plan to release a live album in March.

When do The Smile 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members begin February 1. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 22
The Smile
The Smile at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 25
The Smile
The Smile at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 29
The Smile
The Smile at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Jun 30
The Smile
The Smile at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 2
The Smile
The Smile at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Jul 3
The Smile
The Smile at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Jul 5
The Smile
The Smile at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jul 7
The Smile
The Smile at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul 8
The Smile
The Smile at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jul 10
The Smile
The Smile at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 11
The Smile
The Smile at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jul 15
The Smile
The Smile at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jul 19
The Smile
The Smile at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Jul 20
The Smile
The Smile at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO

We recommend following The Smile on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On March 10, The Smile will release a vinyl-only EP titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. For more, check out The Smile's Zumic artist page.

