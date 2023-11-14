The Smile Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new March concerts are planned at venues across the UK and Europe. Along with the news, The Smile revealed plans to release a new album on January 26 titled Wall Of Eyes. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

When do The Smile 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Artist begin November 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smile All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smile on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

