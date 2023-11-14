View all results for 'alt'
The Smile Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Smiling in Europe, new album in January
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 14, 2023

The Smile, featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new March concerts are planned at venues across the UK and Europe. Along with the news, The Smile revealed plans to release a new album on January 26 titled Wall Of Eyes. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

When do The Smile 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Artist begin November 15. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Smile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
The Smile at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 13
The Smile at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 15
The Smile at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 16
The Smile at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 18
The Smile at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
The Smile at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 20
The Smile at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 22
The Smile at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
The Smile at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Smile on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Smile's Zumic artist page.

artists
The Smile
genres
Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
image for artist The Smile
The Smile
