View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Staves Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk trio on the road next year
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 26, 2021

The Staves have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new studio album, Good Woman.

The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into March, making stops at intimate venues from coast to coast. The folk trio — consisting of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor — plans to return to the road next month with a headlining tour through England and Ireland. Released earlier this year, it should be interesting to hear the folk-rock songs on Good Woman come to life.

When do The Staves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Staves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 22
The Staves
The Staves at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

The Staves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Brangwyn Hall
Brangwyn Hall Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 24
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction Cambridge, CAM, United Kingdom
Sep 25
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Quarterhouse Folkestone
Quarterhouse Folkestone Kent, England, United Kingdom
Sep 26
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Grand Central
Grand Central Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Leeds University Stylus
Leeds University Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Wylam Brewery
Wylam Brewery Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 7
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at St George's Church, Brighton
St George's Church, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Dolans Warehouse
Dolans Warehouse Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Oct 15
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Oct 16
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Róisín Dubh
Róisín Dubh Galway, Ireland, Ireland
Oct 17
The Staves and Samantha Crain
The Staves and Samantha Crain at Empire Music Hall
Empire Music Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 9
The Staves
The Staves at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Feb 10
The Staves
The Staves at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 12
The Staves
The Staves at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 14
The Staves
The Staves at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Feb 15
The Staves
The Staves at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 16
The Staves
The Staves at Cannery Ballroom
Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN
Feb 18
The Staves
The Staves at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 19
The Staves
The Staves at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Feb 22
The Staves
The Staves at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 23
The Staves
The Staves at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
The Staves
The Staves at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 25
The Staves
The Staves at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 26
The Staves
The Staves at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 27
The Staves
The Staves at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 1
The Staves
The Staves at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 2
The Staves
The Staves at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 4
The Staves
The Staves at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Mar 5
The Staves
The Staves at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Mar 8
The Staves
The Staves at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 9
The Staves
The Staves at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 10
The Staves
The Staves at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 12
The Staves
The Staves at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 14
The Staves
The Staves at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Mar 15
The Staves
The Staves at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles
Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Staves on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Staves Zumic artist page.

2
137
artists
The Staves
genres
Folk Indie Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Staves
The Staves
Feb
22
The Staves
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article First Aid Kit Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 21, 2018
First Aid Kit Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Americana Folk Indie Folk Indie Pop First Aid Kit The Staves
3
1764
image for article "With A Little Help From My Friends" - Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, More Glastonbury 2013 [BBC YouTube]
July 1, 2013
"With A Little Help From My Friends" - Mumford & Sons, Vampire We...
Music Folk Rock Indie Pop First Aid Kit The Staves The Vaccines Vampire Weekend England London, UK Mumford & Sons
1
799
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart