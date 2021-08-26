The Staves Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Staves have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new studio album, Good Woman.
The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into March, making stops at intimate venues from coast to coast. The folk trio — consisting of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor — plans to return to the road next month with a headlining tour through England and Ireland. Released earlier this year, it should be interesting to hear the folk-rock songs on Good Woman come to life.
When do The Staves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 22
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
The Staves All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 23
Brangwyn Hall
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge, CAM, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Quarterhouse Folkestone
Kent, England, United Kingdom
Sep 26
O2 Academy Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Grand Central
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Leeds University Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Wylam Brewery
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
St George's Church, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Dolans Warehouse
Limerick, County Limerick, Ireland
Oct 15
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 16
Róisín Dubh
Galway, Ireland, Ireland
Oct 17
Empire Music Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 12
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Feb 15
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Feb 16
Cannery Ballroom
Nashville, TN
Feb 18
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 23
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 25
Theatre Fairmount
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 26
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 1
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 2
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 4
recordBar
Kansas City, MO
Mar 8
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 9
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 10
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Mar 12
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Mar 14
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Mar 15
Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
