The Staves Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Staves have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new studio album, Good Woman.

The newly announced North American shows are scheduled from February into March, making stops at intimate venues from coast to coast. The folk trio — consisting of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor — plans to return to the road next month with a headlining tour through England and Ireland. Released earlier this year, it should be interesting to hear the folk-rock songs on Good Woman come to life.

When do The Staves 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

