The Steel Woods Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville country rockers The Steel Woods have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from September into December, following the band's summer concerts and festivals.

When do The Steel Woods 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Fan club members and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

