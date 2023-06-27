View all results for 'alt'
The Steel Woods Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 27, 2023

Nashville country rockers The Steel Woods have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled from September into December, following the band's summer concerts and festivals.

When do The Steel Woods 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Fan club members and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Steel Woods Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

The Steel Woods All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 1
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Jul 2
The Steel Woods at BIG DRAFT BREWING
BIG DRAFT BREWING White Sulphur Springs, WV
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Cavendish Beach Music Festival at Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Cavendish Beach Events Centre Green Gables, PE, Canada
Jul 14
The Steel Woods and Taylor McCall at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 15
The Steel Woods and Taylor McCall at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Night in the Country Music Festival at Lyon County Fairgrounds
Lyon County Fairgrounds Yerington, NV
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
Northwoods Country Rally at Northwoods Rock Rally
Northwoods Rock Rally Glen Flora, WI
Jul 27
The Steel Woods and Myron Elkins at Joe's Live
Joe's Live Rosemont, IL
Jul 29
The Steel Woods and Zakk Grandahl Band at Rollie's
Rollie's Sauk Rapids, MN
Aug 3
The Steel Woods and Bones Owens at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Aug 4
The Steel Woods and Bones Owens at J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex
J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex Franklin, OH
Aug 4
to
Aug 5
Jackson County Watermelon Festival - Rock The Rind at Heritage Park - Brownstown
Heritage Park - Brownstown Brownstown, IN
Aug 10
The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Aug 11
The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 16
The Steel Woods at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Aug 17
The Steel Woods at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 18
The Steel Woods at The Monument - Winchester
The Monument - Winchester Winchester, VA
Aug 19
The Steel Woods and Brent Cobb at Silverados
Silverados Black Mountain, NC
Aug 25
The Steel Woods at Beaver Trail Park
Beaver Trail Park Glasgow, KY
Aug 31
The Steel Woods at Midnight Rodeo
Midnight Rodeo Springfield, MO
Sep 1
The Steel Woods at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Caveman Music Festival at Monument Lake Resort
Monument Lake Resort Weston, CO
Sep 3
The Steel Woods at Moxi Theater
Moxi Theater Greeley, CO
Sep 4
The Steel Woods at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 13
to
Sep 16
Born & Raised at Born & Raised Music Festival Grounds
Born & Raised Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 15
The Steel Woods at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 16
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Sep 21
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery Santa Fe, NM
Sep 22
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Sep 23
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Ramona Mainstage
Ramona Mainstage Ramona, CA
Sep 28
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Sep 29
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton Music Hall - Felton Felton, CA
Sep 30
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Cypress
Cypress Reno, NV
Oct 5
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 7
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 12
The Steel Woods and Danno Simpson at Luckenbach Texas
Luckenbach Texas Fredericksburg, TX
Oct 14
The Steel Woods and Danno Simpson at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Oct 19
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Amos Southend
Amos Southend Charlotte, NC
Oct 21
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Hargray Capitol Theatre
Hargray Capitol Theatre Macon, GA
Oct 27
The Steel Woods and Jones Band at TOONEYS Music Venue
TOONEYS Music Venue McCaysville, GA
Oct 28
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Nov 9
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Duling Hall
Duling Hall Jackson, MS
Nov 10
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Louisiana Grandstand
Louisiana Grandstand Shreveport, LA
Nov 17
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Nov 18
The Steel Woods and Zach Top at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Dec 7
The Steel Woods at Elevation
Elevation Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 8
The Steel Woods and Them Dirty Roses at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Dec 9
The Steel Woods and Them Dirty Roses at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Steel Woods on social media and sign up to receive text message alerts (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Steel Woods Zumic artist page.

