The String Cheese Incident Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Jamband veterans The String Cheese Incident have announced 2021 tour dates for America.

The newly announced shows are scheduled in July and August at large-scale venues. SCI will perform multiple nights in Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, and Texas. The band also have a few festival gigs, and will host two "International Incident" weekends scheduled at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica in January of 2022.

The String Cheese Incident All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The String Cheese Incident 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The String Cheese Incident on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The String Cheese Incident Zumic artist page.