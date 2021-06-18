View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The String Cheese Incident Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Jammin' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 18, 2021

Jamband veterans The String Cheese Incident have announced 2021 tour dates for America.

The newly announced shows are scheduled in July and August at large-scale venues. SCI will perform multiple nights in Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, and Texas. The band also have a few festival gigs, and will host two "International Incident" weekends scheduled at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica in January of 2022.

The String Cheese Incident All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 1
to
Jul 4
Peach Music Festival
Peach Music Festival at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 13
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 14
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 16
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 17
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 18
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 13
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Aug 14
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Aug 15
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 17
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Aug 18
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Aug 19
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Aug 19
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Aug 20
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 21
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 22
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 24
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Aug 25
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Aug 26
to
Aug 29
Backwoods Music Festival 2021
Backwoods Music Festival 2021 at Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events
Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events Ozark, AR
Aug 26
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at The Big Top
The Big Top St. Louis, MO
Aug 27
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at The Big Top
The Big Top St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
to
Oct 31
Suwannee Hulaween
Suwannee Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Nov 4
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 5
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 6
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Jan 21
to
Jan 25
International Incident: Jamaica
International Incident: Jamaica at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica
Jan 26
to
Jan 30
International Incident: Jamaica
International Incident: Jamaica at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022
The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022 at Black Oak Ranch
Black Oak Ranch Laytonville, CA
When do The String Cheese Incident 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The String Cheese Incident on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The String Cheese Incident Zumic artist page.

1
273
artists
The String Cheese Incident
genres
Jambands Psychedelic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The String Cheese Incident Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 26, 2019
The String Cheese Incident Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & ...
Tickets Jambands Psychedelic The String Cheese Incident
2
736
image for article Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
October 26, 2018
Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
Music Blues Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Garage Rock Glam Rock Psychedelic Rock Aaron Keylock Anders Osborne Benjamin Booker Beverly Jo Scott Billy Bragg Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears Blitzen Trapper BNQT Bob Clearmountain Bob Dylan Bob Seger Cage The Elephant Cat Clyde Chris Robinson Brotherhood Chuck Prophet Conor Oberst Courtney Barnett Craig Finn Creature and the Woods Dan Auerbach Darius Rucker David Bowie Dawes Dead Man Winter Deer Tick Delicate Steve Drew Holcomb Drive-By Truckers Foo Fighters Francis Arnaud Gary Clark Jr. Gov't Mule Grateful Dead Gregg Allman Greta Van Fleet Hiss Golden Messenger Hurray for the Riff Raff Ian Moore Jason Isbell Jerry Garcia Jerry Garcia Band Jimmie Vaughan Joe Bonamassa John Jorgenson John Mayer Justin Townes Earle Kevin Morby Kevin Reveyrand King Crimson King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard King Khan Kings of Leon Korey Dane Kurt Vile Langhorne Slim Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Liam Gallagher Little Barrie Los Colognes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Mild High Club Mondo Cozmo Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Neil Young Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Paul Personne Paul Simon Pearl Jam Queen Ray Davies Roadcase Royale Robben Ford Robert Plant Robert Randolph & The Family Band Roger Waters Ron Bumblefoot Thal Ron Gallo Ryan Adams Sheryl Crow Son Volt Strand of Oaks Tedeschi Trucks Band The Barr Brothers The Beatles The Bros. Landreth The Darkness The Magpie Salute The Rolling Stones The String Cheese Incident The War on Drugs The Wood Brothers together PANGEA Tony Molina Ty Segall U2 Wild Adriatic Playlist
2
1659
image for article "Don't Let Go" - The String Cheese Incident at Stubb's in Austin, TX on Apr 15, 2017 (Jesse Stone Cover) [YouTube Live Performance]
May 18, 2017
"Don't Let Go" - The String Cheese Incident at Stubb's in Austin,...
Music Bluegrass Jambands Psychedelic R&B-Soul Jerry Garcia The String Cheese Incident Austin, TX Boulder, CO Live Performance (Video) Roy Hamilton
1
703
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart