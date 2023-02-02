The String Cheese Incident Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, jamband veterans The String Cheese Incident added 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in April and May with performances in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and North Carolina. SCI also have a handful of festival gigs and previously announced dates in Colorado. This brings their total number of upcoming shows to 17 for the year.

The String Cheese Incident All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The String Cheese Incident 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for Artist begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The String Cheese Incident on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

