The String Cheese Incident Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2023

This week, jamband veterans The String Cheese Incident added 2023 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in April and May with performances in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and North Carolina. SCI also have a handful of festival gigs and previously announced dates in Colorado. This brings their total number of upcoming shows to 17 for the year.

The String Cheese Incident All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 1
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 2
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 20
to
Apr 23
Backwoods Music Festival
Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events
Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events Ozark, AR
Apr 26
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Apr 27
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 28
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 29
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 30
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 4
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
May 5
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
May 6
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Hog Farm Hideaway
Hog Farm Hideaway at Black Oak Ranch
Black Oak Ranch Laytonville, CA
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Telluride Bluegrass Festival
Telluride Bluegrass Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Northlands Music & Arts Festival
Northlands Music & Arts Festival at Northlands At Cheshire Fairground
Northlands At Cheshire Fairground Swanzey, NH
Jun 22
to
Jun 25
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest Davison, MI
When do The String Cheese Incident 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for Artist begin February 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The String Cheese Incident on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The String Cheese Incident Zumic artist page.

Jamband Psychedelic Rock The String Cheese Incident
Jamband Psychedelic Rock The String Cheese Incident
