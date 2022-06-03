View all results for 'alt'
The Struts Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Rock 'n' Roll swagger across Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2022

British rockers The Struts added 2022 tour dates for the USA to their schedule.

Billed as Across the Pond, the newly planned concerts are set in New Hampshire, New York, Iowa, and Kansas this September. Before the American tour, The Struts return to the road for a handful of headlining shows and music festival appearances in the UK and Europe from June through July and then head to Japan for the Summer Sonic festival in August.

Jun 9
to
Jun 12
I-Days 2022
I-Days 2022 at Hippodrome de San Siro
Cancelled
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Skanevik Bluesfesival
Skanevik Bluesfesival at Skanevik Blues Festival
Skanevik Blues Festival Bergen, Vestland, Norway
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Bospop
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 12
The Struts
The Struts at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jul 13
The Struts
The Struts at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
The Struts
The Struts at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 18
The Struts
The Struts at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
The Struts
The Struts at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
The Struts
The Struts at Leeds University Stylus
Leeds University Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Deichbrand Festival
Deichbrand Festival at Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz
Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz Cuxhaven, Germany
Jul 23
Ace Frehley, The Struts, and W.A.S.P.
Ace Frehley, The Struts, and W.A.S.P. at Skansen Open-Air Museum
Skansen Open-Air Museum Stockholm, Stockholms län, Swden
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic
Summer Sonic at Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Sep 1
Halestorm and The Struts
Halestorm and The Struts at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 2
99.9 KISW Pain In The Grass, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, The Aquadolls, and The Struts
99.9 KISW Pain In The Grass, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, The Aquadolls, and The Struts at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 8
The Struts
The Struts at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Sep 10
The Struts
The Struts at Oriole Park At Camden Yards
Oriole Park At Camden Yards Baltimore, MD
Sep 11
The Struts
The Struts at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 22
The Struts
The Struts at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Sep 23
The Struts
The Struts at TempleLive Wichita
TempleLive Wichita Wichita, KS
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
When do The Struts 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Struts on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Struts Zumic artist page.

