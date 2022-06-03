The Struts Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

British rockers The Struts added 2022 tour dates for the USA to their schedule.

Billed as Across the Pond, the newly planned concerts are set in New Hampshire, New York, Iowa, and Kansas this September. Before the American tour, The Struts return to the road for a handful of headlining shows and music festival appearances in the UK and Europe from June through July and then head to Japan for the Summer Sonic festival in August.

The Struts All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Struts 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Struts on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Struts Zumic artist page.