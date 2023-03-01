View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Struts Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British rockers touring America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2023

The Struts have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Remember The Name.

Twenty-five new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in June and July. The opening act for the new dates will be Detroit group Mac Saturn. The Struts also have a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do The Struts 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is fallin. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Struts Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 15
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

The Struts All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Tom Lee Park Memphis, TN
May 13
94.5 The Buzz BuzzFest
94.5 The Buzz BuzzFest at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 14
Godsmack, I Prevail, The Struts, and The Warning
Godsmack, I Prevail, The Struts, and The Warning at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre
JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre Napa, CA
Jun 16
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 18
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 20
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jun 23
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 24
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 25
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 27
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 28
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 29
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 1
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets Atlanta, GA
Jul 2
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Jul 3
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 5
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jul 7
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
Wonderstruck
Wonderstruck at Lakeland Community College
Lakeland Community College Kirtland, OH
Jul 9
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jul 11
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Jul 12
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jul 14
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Jul 15
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 16
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 18
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 19
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
Jul 21
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jul 22
The Struts and Mac Saturn
The Struts and Mac Saturn at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Parkenfestivalen
Parkenfestivalen at Rensåsparken
Rensåsparken Bodø, Norway
Jan 30
to
Feb 4
Rock Boat 2024
Rock Boat 2024 at Mexico
Mexico San Luis Potosí, S.L.P., Mexico

We recommend following The Struts on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In September, The Struts shared a music video for "Fallin' With Me." For concert tickets and more, check out The Struts Zumic artist page.

1
171
artists
The Struts
genres
Alt Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Struts
The Struts
Jul
15
The Struts and Mac Saturn
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Struts Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 3, 2022
The Struts Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Rock The Struts
2
532
image for article "Young & Dangerous" - The Struts [Spotify Full Album Stream]
October 26, 2018
"Young & Dangerous"
The Struts (Spotify)
Music Pop Rock Rock The Struts Full Album Stream
2
1522
image for article The Struts Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 19, 2018
The Struts Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Rock Spirit Animal The Struts The Wrecks Thunderpussy White Reaper
3
2412
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart