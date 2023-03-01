The Struts Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Struts have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Remember The Name.

Twenty-five new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues in June and July. The opening act for the new dates will be Detroit group Mac Saturn. The Struts also have a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do The Struts 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is fallin. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In September, The Struts shared a music video for "Fallin' With Me." For concert tickets and more, check out The Struts Zumic artist page.