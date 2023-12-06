The Teskey Brothers Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming soul group The Teskey Brothers added 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with their new album, The Winding Way, concerts are happening at mid-sized venues across the USA and Canada from April through June. The opening acts on select dates will be The Dip, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Jackie Venson, The Heavy Heavy, Pearl Charles, Allen Stone and Joseph, Leah Senior, or Trousdale.
The Teskey Brothers are currently on tour in New Zealand. In January, they will be performing in their home country of Australia. Rounding out their world tour schedule, The Teskey Brothers have headlining European shows in August.
When do The Teskey Brothers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are now underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Teskey Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 7
Auckland Town Hall
Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 8
Auckland Town Hall
Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 9
Michael Fowler Centre
Wellington, New Zealand
Dec 10
Michael Fowler Centre
Wellington, New Zealand
Dec 12
Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Dec 16
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Jan 12
Red Hill Auditorium
Red Hill, WA, Australia
Jan 13
3 Oceans Winery
Metricup, WA, Australia
Jan 19
Darwin Entertainment Centre
Darwin City, NT, Australia
Jan 20
Canberra Theatre Centre
Canberra, ACT, Australia
Jan 21
Canberra Theatre Centre
Canberra, ACT, Australia
Jan 27
to
Jan 28
Tomich vineyard
Woodside, SA, Australia
Feb 2
Odeon Theatre
Hobart, TAS, Australia
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Apr 23
Jackie Gleason Theater
Miami Beach, FL
Apr 26
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Apr 28
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Apr 30
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul
Miramar, FL
May 3
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
May 4
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
May 6
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
May 8
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
May 10
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
May 11
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Jun 4
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 5
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 7
Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Jun 9
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 11
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jun 12
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 16
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Jun 18
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 19
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 21
Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 22
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 31
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 12
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Teskey Brothers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
