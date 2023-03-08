The Used and Pierce The Veil Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Used and Pierce The Veil have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Creative Control.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from May into July. Joining the bill on select dates will be Don Broco, DeathbyRomy, and / or Girlfriends. Previously, The Used announced April tour dates in Australia with Papa Roach. Pierce The Veil head out on a South American tour later this month.

When do The Used and Pierce The Veil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is POSITIVITY or JAWS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Used and Pierce The Veil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Used plan to release a new album on May 19 titled Toxic Positivity. Pierce The Veil released a new album earlier this year titled The Jaws of Life. For more, check out The Used and Pierce The Veil's Zumic artist pages.