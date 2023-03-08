View all results for 'alt'
The Used and Pierce The Veil Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Creative Control' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2023

The Used and Pierce The Veil have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Creative Control.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from May into July. Joining the bill on select dates will be Don Broco, DeathbyRomy, and / or Girlfriends. Previously, The Used announced April tour dates in Australia with Papa Roach. Pierce The Veil head out on a South American tour later this month.

When do The Used and Pierce The Veil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is POSITIVITY or JAWS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Used Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 5
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 12
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 13
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

The Used All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
The Used and Papa Roach
The Used and Papa Roach at Eventfinda Stadium
Eventfinda Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 21
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain at Metro City
Metro City Northbridge, WA, Australia
Apr 23
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain at Aec Theatre
Aec Theatre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Apr 24
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 27
The Used and Papa Roach
The Used and Papa Roach at University of Wollongong
University of Wollongong Keiraville, NSW, Australia
Apr 28
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain
The Used, Papa Roach, and Coldrain at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 30
The Used and Papa Roach
The Used and Papa Roach at The Fortitude Music Hall
The Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 23
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
May 24
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 26
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
May 27
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
May 28
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 30
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 31
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 2
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 3
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 5
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 6
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Jun 7
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Jun 9
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and DeathbyRomy at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Jun 12
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 13
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 15
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jun 16
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Jun 17
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 19
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 21
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 22
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 24
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Fair Park
Fair Park Dallas, TX
Jun 25
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Jun 28
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 29
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jul 1
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 2
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following The Used and Pierce The Veil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Used plan to release a new album on May 19 titled Toxic Positivity. Pierce The Veil released a new album earlier this year titled The Jaws of Life. For more, check out The Used and Pierce The Veil's Zumic artist pages.

