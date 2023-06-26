View all results for 'alt'
The Used Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ concerts and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 26, 2023

This week, The Used added 2023 tour dates to their schedule with Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American as the opening bands.

The new set shows are planned in September and October at mid-sized North American venues. The Used are currently on tour and have upcoming festival performances at Blue Ridge Rock and Riot Fest.

When do The Used 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin June 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOXIC. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Used All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 28
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 29
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jul 1
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 2
The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, and Girlfriends at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 5
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 6
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at South Side Stage
South Side Stage Harrisburg, PA
Sep 12
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Sep 13
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 15
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 16
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 19
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 20
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 22
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 23
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Sep 25
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Sep 27
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 28
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 30
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 1
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 3
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Oct 4
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 7
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 8
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 10
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 11
The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Dead American at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Used on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Used Zumic artist page.

