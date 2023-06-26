The Used Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Used added 2023 tour dates to their schedule with Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American as the opening bands.

The new set shows are planned in September and October at mid-sized North American venues. The Used are currently on tour and have upcoming festival performances at Blue Ridge Rock and Riot Fest.

When do The Used 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin June 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOXIC. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Used All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Used on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

