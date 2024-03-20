View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Used Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2024

Utah rockers The Used announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts will be Story Of The Year and / or Amira Elfeky. Before then, The Used will open for Avenged Sevenfold in Indonesia and perform in England at the Download Festival.

When do The Used 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MEDZ. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Used Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 12
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

The Used All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
Avenged Sevenfold and The Used at GBK Basketball Hall
GBK Basketball Hall Tanahabang, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jun 21
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Phase Fest - The Used, Story of the Year, and Amira Elfeky at Franklin Field
Franklin Field Franklin, WI
Jun 24
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 26
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 28
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 29
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Jul 2
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Jul 3
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jul 5
to
Jul 6
Born & Raised at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 5
The Used and Amira Elfeky at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 6
The Used and Amira Elfeky at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 8
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 9
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Power Plant Live
Power Plant Live Baltimore, MD
Jul 10
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jul 12
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 13
The Used, Story Of The Year, and Amira Elfeky at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Used on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Used Zumic artist page.

1
206
artists
The Used
genres
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock Pop Punk Post-Hardcore Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Used
The Used
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Used Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 26, 2023
The Used Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Emo Pop Punk Post-Hardcore Punk The Used
1
784
image for article The Used and Pierce The Veil Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 8, 2023
The Used and Pierce The Veil Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Emo Rock Hardcore Punk Metal Prog Rock The Used
1
939
image for article Coheed and Cambria & The Used Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 15, 2021
Coheed and Cambria & The Used Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: ...
Tickets Hardcore Punk Hard Rock Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Coheed and Cambria The Used
2
1751
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart