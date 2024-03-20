The Used Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Utah rockers The Used announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts will be Story Of The Year and / or Amira Elfeky. Before then, The Used will open for Avenged Sevenfold in Indonesia and perform in England at the Download Festival.

When do The Used 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MEDZ. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Used All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Used on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Used Zumic artist page.