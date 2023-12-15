The Veronicas Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Gothic Summer, pop-rock duo The Veronicas announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act for the new shows will be Jesse Jo Stark.

The tour dates are scheduled in April and May at mid-sized venues across North America. Before the tour, The Veronicas have festival performances in New Zealand and their home country, Australia.

The Veronicas All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Veronicas 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Veronicas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Detox." For more, check out The Veronicas Zumic artist page.