The Veronicas Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

20+ shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2023

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Gothic Summer, pop-rock duo The Veronicas announced 2024 tour dates. The opening act for the new shows will be Jesse Jo Stark.

The tour dates are scheduled in April and May at mid-sized venues across North America. Before the tour, The Veronicas have festival performances in New Zealand and their home country, Australia.

The Veronicas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Veronicas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
to
Jan 1
ROLLING MEADOWS at The Bone Line
The Bone Line Broomfield, Canterbury, New Zealand
Mar 2
Hello Sunshine Music & Food Festival at Carribean Gardens
Carribean Gardens Scoresby, VIC, Australia
Apr 3
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 5
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 6
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Apr 9
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 10
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 12
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Apr 14
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 16
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 17
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 19
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 21
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 24
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 26
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 27
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 28
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Apr 30
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 1
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 4
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 5
The Veronicas and Jesse Jo Stark at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
When do The Veronicas 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Veronicas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Detox." For more, check out The Veronicas Zumic artist page.

