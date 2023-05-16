View all results for 'alt'
The Walkmen Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Revenge Tour' hits North America and the UK
by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023

This week, The Walkmen added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as the 2023 Revenge Tour, newly planned North American shows are set in September and October.

This month, the band perform four nights in Chicago and five nights in Washington, DC. During the summer, The Walkmen have festival performances and headlining shows in the UK and Ireland.

When do The Walkmen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Artist begin May 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Walkmen All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
The Walkmen and RIP Dunes at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 18
The Walkmen and RIP Dunes at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 19
The Walkmen and RIP Dunes at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 20
The Walkmen and RIP Dunes at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
May 23
The Walkmen and Peter One at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 24
The Walkmen and Peter One at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 25
The Walkmen and Peter One at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 26
The Walkmen and Peter One at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
May 31
The Walkmen and Peter One at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
SYD FOR SOLEN at Søndermarken
Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Festival De Paredes De Coura at Praia Fluvial do Taboão
Praia Fluvial do Taboão Formariz, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Green Man Festival at Glanusk Park
Glanusk Park Brecon Beacons, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 21
The Walkmen at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 23
The Walkmen at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Aug 26
The Walkmen at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
The Walkmen at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 30
The Walkmen at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
The Walkmen at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
The Walkmen at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 18
The Walkmen at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21
The Walkmen at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 24
The Walkmen at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 26
The Walkmen at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Sep 29
The Walkmen at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 2
The Walkmen at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
The Walkmen at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 11
The Walkmen at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Walkmen on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Walkmen's Zumic artist page.

