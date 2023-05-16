The Walkmen Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Walkmen added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as the 2023 Revenge Tour, newly planned North American shows are set in September and October.

This month, the band perform four nights in Chicago and five nights in Washington, DC. During the summer, The Walkmen have festival performances and headlining shows in the UK and Ireland.

When do The Walkmen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Artist begin May 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Walkmen All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Walkmen on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Walkmen's Zumic artist page.