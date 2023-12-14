The Wallflowers Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Wallflowers announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. In addition to the new dates, the alt-rockers have a festival performance at High Water in April and a Red Rocks show with Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

The Wallflowers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Wallflowers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wallflowers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Wallflowers Zumic artist page.