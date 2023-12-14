View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Wallflowers Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jakob Dylan & band back on the road
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2023

This week, The Wallflowers announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. In addition to the new dates, the alt-rockers have a festival performance at High Water in April and a Red Rocks show with Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

The Wallflowers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 16
The Wallflowers at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Apr 17
The Wallflowers at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

The Wallflowers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
The Wallflowers at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Apr 13
The Wallflowers at Colonial Theatre
Colonial Theatre Laconia, NH
Apr 14
The Wallflowers at Cary Hall
Cary Hall Lexington, MA
Apr 16
The Wallflowers at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Apr 17
The Wallflowers at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 19
The Wallflowers at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 20
The Wallflowers at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 20
to
Apr 27
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 23
The Wallflowers at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 24
The Wallflowers at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Apr 26
The Wallflowers at Key West Theater
Key West Theater Key West, FL
Apr 27
The Wallflowers at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 28
The Wallflowers at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Apr 30
The Wallflowers at Club LA
Club LA Destin, FL
May 1
The Wallflowers at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
May 3
The Wallflowers at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
May 4
The Wallflowers at Pearl River Resort
Pearl River Resort Philadelphia, MS
Jun 8
The Wallflowers and Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
When do The Wallflowers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Wallflowers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Wallflowers Zumic artist page.

1
263
artists
The Wallflowers
genres
Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers
Apr
16
The Wallflowers
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Wallflowers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2021
The Wallflowers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock The Wallflowers
2
1092
image for article Matchbox Twenty Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 23, 2020
Matchbox Twenty Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Alt Rock Pop Rock Rock Matchbox Twenty The Wallflowers
1
1501
image for article CBGB Fest Announces Free Times Square Show With My Morning Jacket, Grizzly Bear, The Wallflowers, And More
September 30, 2013
CBGB Fest Announces Free Times Square Show With My Morning Jacket...
News Alt Rock Indie Pop Rock Grizzly Bear James Murphy My Morning Jacket The Wallflowers
1
966
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart