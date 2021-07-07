View all results for 'alt'
The Wallflowers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jakob Dylan & band back on the road
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2021

The Wallflowers are gearing up for a busy year as the pandemic winds down. The band shared details for headlining 2021 tour dates and their first new album since 2012.

The alt-rock band will make stops at mid-size North American venues in August, September, and November from coast to coast. In 2022, The Wallflowers have a lengthy tour scheduled with Matchbox Twenty, bringing their number of total performances lined up to over 70. This Friday, The Wallflowers will release the new album, Exit Wounds. So far in 2021, they have released four singles from the LP.

The Wallflowers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Wallflowers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Gruene Hall
Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX
Aug 20
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Gold Strike Casino
Gold Strike Casino Robinsonville, MS
Aug 21
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Aug 22
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Sep 8
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 10
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 12
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 25
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Cancelled
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Nov 5
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 6
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Cary Hall
Cary Hall Lexington, MA
Nov 7
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Greenwich Odeum
Greenwich Odeum East Greenwich, RI
Nov 9
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Nov 10
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 12
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 13
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Nov 14
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Nov 16
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Nov 17
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Nov 19
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 20
The Wallflowers
The Wallflowers at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 17
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 19
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
May 20
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
May 24
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
May 25
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
May 26
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 29
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
May 31
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Jun 1
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 4
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 5
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 7
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jun 9
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center)
CHI Health Center Omaha - (Formerly Centurylink Center) Omaha, NE
Jun 10
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 11
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN
Jun 14
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 15
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 17
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 18
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Jun 19
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 21
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City Kansas City, MO
Jun 22
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 24
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 26
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 28
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jun 30
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 1
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 3
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 6
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 8
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 9
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 12
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 13
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 15
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 16
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 17
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 19
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 20
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jul 22
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 23
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 24
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 27
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 28
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 30
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 31
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 2
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 3
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 5
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre Toledo, OH
Aug 6
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 7
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
When do The Wallflowers 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin July 8.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Wallflowers on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Wallflowers Zumic artist page.

