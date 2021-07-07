The Wallflowers Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Wallflowers are gearing up for a busy year as the pandemic winds down. The band shared details for headlining 2021 tour dates and their first new album since 2012.

The alt-rock band will make stops at mid-size North American venues in August, September, and November from coast to coast. In 2022, The Wallflowers have a lengthy tour scheduled with Matchbox Twenty, bringing their number of total performances lined up to over 70. This Friday, The Wallflowers will release the new album, Exit Wounds. So far in 2021, they have released four singles from the LP.

When do The Wallflowers 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin July 8.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

