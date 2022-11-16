View all results for 'alt'
The War & Treaty Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Lover's Game' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2022

Husband and wife group The War & Treaty, featuring Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, have announced 2023 tour dates.

Newly planned concerts are scheduled from March into May across North America, billed as Lover's Game — also the name of a song on their Blank Page EP that was released last week. The War & Treaty have only one show remaining in 2022, performing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House in December. They will also be performing in Cancun in February.

When do The War & Treaty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 2
EmmyLou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Logan Mize, The War and Treaty, Louis York, and more
EmmyLou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Logan Mize, The War and Treaty, Louis York, and more at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Feb 17
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 19
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 21
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 23
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Mar 24
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 25
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Mar 26
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Mar 28
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 30
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Doug Fir Lounge
Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR
Mar 31
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Apr 1
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Biltmore Cabaret
Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 3
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Live From The Divide
Live From The Divide Bozeman, MT
Apr 5
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Apr 7
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Apr 13
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 14
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Old Rock House
Old Rock House St. Louis, MO
Apr 15
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA
Apr 16
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 19
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Apr 20
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 21
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Apr 22
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Apr 23
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Apr 25
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Apr 26
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Drake Hotel
The Drake Hotel Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 28
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Apr 29
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center
Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, ME
Apr 30
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Strand Theatre
The Strand Theatre Rockland, ME
May 2
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
May 3
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
May 5
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
May 6
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
May 9
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
May 10
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
May 11
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
May 13
The War and Treaty
The War and Treaty at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN

We recommend following The War & Treaty on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the duo released a new album titled Blank Page. For more, check out The War & Treaty's Zumic artist page.

