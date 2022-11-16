The War & Treaty Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Husband and wife group The War & Treaty, featuring Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, have announced 2023 tour dates.

Newly planned concerts are scheduled from March into May across North America, billed as Lover's Game — also the name of a song on their Blank Page EP that was released last week. The War & Treaty have only one show remaining in 2022, performing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House in December. They will also be performing in Cancun in February.

When do The War & Treaty 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The War and Treaty All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The War & Treaty on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the duo released a new album titled Blank Page. For more, check out The War & Treaty's Zumic artist page.