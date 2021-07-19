The War on Drugs Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

Philadelphia-based rock band The War on Drugs have shared some exciting news. The group revealed tour dates for North America and Europe, in addition to details for their next album — I Don't Live Here Anymore — set for release on October 29, and a new song — "Living Proof" — available now.

The North American tour leg is planned from January into February of 2022, making stops at large-scale venues coast-to-coast. The European leg is set from March into April. At this time, over 45 events are scheduled. According to setlist.fm, The War on Drugs averaged over 80 concerts per year from 2014-2018, but have played only four shows total from 2019 to today. Here's to one of the hardest working rock bands getting back on the road, melting faces.

When do The War on Drugs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for fan club members begin July 21. American Express cardmember, Chase cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

