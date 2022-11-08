View all results for 'alt'
The War on Drugs Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

10 shows in Europe and the UK
Published November 8, 2022

The War on Drugs added a European tour leg to their schedule this week.

Ten shows are planned across eight countries in June of 2023. The first of the new dates is the Loaded music festival in Norway, which has yet to unveil any other acts performing. The only country with multiple shows is England, with three, while Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland each have one night booked.

When do The War on Drugs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The War on Drugs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
to
Jun 9
Loaded
Loaded at Nedre Foss Park
Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 12
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 13
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Jun 14
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jun 17
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Eden Project
Eden Project Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 21
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Jun 27
The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs at Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following The War on Drugs on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The War on Drugs Zumic artist page.

The War on Drugs
Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
The War on Drugs
