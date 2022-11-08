The War on Drugs Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The War on Drugs added a European tour leg to their schedule this week.

Ten shows are planned across eight countries in June of 2023. The first of the new dates is the Loaded music festival in Norway, which has yet to unveil any other acts performing. The only country with multiple shows is England, with three, while Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland each have one night booked.

When do The War on Drugs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The War on Drugs All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The War on Drugs on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The War on Drugs Zumic artist page.