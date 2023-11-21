View all results for 'alt'
The Warning Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

25+ shows in Mexico and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 21, 2023

Hard rockers The Warning added 2024 tour dates.

New headlining shows are planned at venues across Europe and the UK in April. Later this week, the sister trio will tour through their home country of Mexico.

When do The Warning 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales for Patreon begin November 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Warning All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 24
The Warning at Mérida Island Auditorium
Mérida Island Auditorium Mérida, Mexico, Mexico
Nov 25
The Warning at Plaza de Toros Cancun
Plaza de Toros Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Nov 26
The Warning at Auditorio Stoa
Auditorio Stoa Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Dec 7
The Warning at Teatro Morelos
Teatro Morelos Toluca de Lerdo, Méx., Mexico
Dec 8
The Warning at Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Auditorium
Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Auditorium Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 4
The Warning at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Apr 5
The Warning at LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo
LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo Lisboa, Portugal
Apr 6
The Warning at Sala Capitol
Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Apr 8
The Warning at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Apr 9
The Warning at Kafe Antzokia
Kafe Antzokia Bilbo, PV, Spain
Apr 11
The Warning at Legend Club
Legend Club Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 12
The Warning at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 13
The Warning at Technikum Kultfabrik
Technikum Kultfabrik München, BY, Germany
Apr 14
The Warning at Futurum Music Bar
Futurum Music Bar Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Apr 16
The Warning at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Apr 17
The Warning at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 18
The Warning at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 19
The Warning at Patronaat
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Apr 21
The Warning at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
The Warning at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
The Warning at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
The Warning at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 26
The Warning at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 27
The Warning at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 31
to
Aug 3
Wacken Open Air 2024 at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Warning on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Warning's Zumic artist page.

Poster art by @thewarnedone
