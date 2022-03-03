The Weeknd Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a number of postponements and cancelations, The Weeknd is ready to return to the road. This week, the pop star announced 18 tour dates from July into September of 2022 at large-scale stadiums in America and Canada. The opening act on all dates will be Doja Cat. Last year, the two collaborated on the song "You Right."

In conjunction with his new concept albums After Hours and Dawn FM, "The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life," according to a press release. Additional dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do The Weeknd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and previous ticket buyers begin March 4. Spotify, Verizon members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Weeknd All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Weeknd on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Weeknd's Zumic artist page.