The Weeknd Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stadium concerts with Doja Cat
Published March 3, 2022

After a number of postponements and cancelations, The Weeknd is ready to return to the road. This week, the pop star announced 18 tour dates from July into September of 2022 at large-scale stadiums in America and Canada. The opening act on all dates will be Doja Cat. Last year, the two collaborated on the song "You Right."

In conjunction with his new concept albums After Hours and Dawn FM, "The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life," according to a press release. Additional dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do The Weeknd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and previous ticket buyers begin March 4. Spotify, Verizon members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Weeknd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Weeknd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 14
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jul 16
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 21
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 24
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 27
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 30
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Aug 4
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Aug 6
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 11
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug 14
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 18
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 20
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 23
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Aug 25
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Aug 27
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Aug 30
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Sep 2
The Weeknd and Doja Cat
The Weeknd and Doja Cat at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

We recommend following The Weeknd on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Weeknd's Zumic artist page.

artists
The Weeknd
genres
Hip Hop Pop
image for artist The Weeknd
The Weeknd
