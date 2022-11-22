The Winery Dogs Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock supergroup The Winery Dogs — featuring Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan — have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, 202III.

The new shows will begin with an American leg from coast to coast from February into April. In late April the band will tour through parts of Brazil. According to a post on The Winery Dogs social media, "More cities / states / countries to be announced in the coming weeks / months." Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do The Winery Dogs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Winery Dogs All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Winery Dogs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

202III is scheduled for release on February 3. For more, check out The Winery Dogs Zumic artist page.