The Winery Dogs Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'202III' world tour; new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2022

Hard rock supergroup The Winery Dogs — featuring Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan — have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, 202III.

The new shows will begin with an American leg from coast to coast from February into April. In late April the band will tour through parts of Brazil. According to a post on The Winery Dogs social media, "More cities / states / countries to be announced in the coming weeks / months." Check back here when that information becomes available.

When do The Winery Dogs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Winery Dogs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Feb 16
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Feb 17
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Feb 18
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Feb 21
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Sony Hall
Sony Hall New York, NY
Feb 22
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 23
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Feb 25
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Feb 26
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Mar 1
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Mar 2
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 5
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Mar 6
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 10
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
Mar 11
The Winery Dogs and Anthony Gomes
The Winery Dogs and Anthony Gomes at The Token Lounge
The Token Lounge Westland, MI
Mar 13
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 14
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Blue Note Harrison
Blue Note Harrison Harrison, OH
Mar 17
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
Mar 18
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Haute Spot
Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX
Mar 19
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 21
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 22
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 24
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 25
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 26
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 30
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 31
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Hopewell Theater
Hopewell Theater Hopewell, NJ
Apr 1
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Tally Ho Theater
Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, VA
Apr 2
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Apr 4
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 5
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Apr 6
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 27
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Vivo Rio
Vivo Rio Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Apr 28
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs at Tork n' Roll
Tork n' Roll Curitiba, PR, Brazil

We recommend following The Winery Dogs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

202III is scheduled for release on February 3. For more, check out The Winery Dogs Zumic artist page.

