The Winery Dogs Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock supergroup The Winery Dogs — featuring Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, and Billy Sheehan — have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, 202III.
The new shows will begin with an American leg from coast to coast from February into April. In late April the band will tour through parts of Brazil. According to a post on The Winery Dogs social media, "More cities / states / countries to be announced in the coming weeks / months." Check back here when that information becomes available.
When do The Winery Dogs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Winery Dogs All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 15
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Feb 16
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
Feb 17
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Feb 18
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Feb 22
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Feb 23
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Feb 25
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
Feb 26
Tupelo Music Hall
Derry, NH
Mar 1
The KING of CLUBS
Columbus, OH
Mar 2
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 5
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
Mar 6
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 10
Arcada Theater
St. Charles, IL
Mar 11
The Token Lounge
Westland, MI
Mar 13
DeVos Performance Hall
Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 14
Blue Note Harrison
Harrison, OH
Mar 17
Amplified Live
Dallas, TX
Mar 18
Haute Spot
Cedar Park, TX
Mar 19
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Mar 21
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Mar 24
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 25
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 26
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Mar 30
Elevation 27
Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 31
Hopewell Theater
Hopewell, NJ
Apr 1
Tally Ho Theater
Leesburg, VA
Apr 2
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Apr 4
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Apr 5
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Apr 6
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Apr 27
Vivo Rio
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Apr 28
Tork n' Roll
Curitiba, PR, Brazil
We recommend following The Winery Dogs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
202III is scheduled for release on February 3. For more, check out The Winery Dogs Zumic artist page.